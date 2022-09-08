NFL Free Bet For Detroit Lions For Week 1 | $750 To Back Lions With

The Detroit Lions kick off their new NFL campaign as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Ford Field, Downtown Detroit. Here at The Sports Daily we have a great free bet offer for you, which is incredibly easy to claim. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using one of the various links on this page, claim your free bets, then you can back the Lions with your free bet and if they win, you will get a return of $665.

Last year, a Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was the turning point in the 2021/22 season for the Lions, who got embarrassingly defeated 44-6. However, the Detroit outfit have a chance to avenge that loss on the opening day of this season, welcoming the Eagles to Ford Field in Week 1 this Sunday.

The Lions have brought in an influx of talent during the offseason to improve their roster. Of course, so have the Philadelphia Eagles, but the new players at the Lions will be out to prove a point and improve on their measly 3-13-1 record from last season. The Detroit side didn’t win their first game last season until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, but due to their offseason strengthening, they could get off to a flying start this time around.

Consequently, for our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Lions getting off to a cracking start to the new season, overturning that huge 44-6 deficit from their last meeting and beating the Eagles in a highly entertaining, close and end-to-end affair.

The Lions will use last seasons blowout as a bulletin board to get the personnel motivated to defend their home turf. Despite only winning three games last season, Detroit has one of the most underrated offensive lines in the league. This is led by none other than former first-round pick Penei Sewell and a fit, machine like D’Andre Swift in the backfield.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a great partnership with Jared Goff at the end of last season, and the pair will get get far more opportunities if the Detroit defense limits the Philadelphia ball carriers to very little. That mixed with the addition of Aidan Hutchinson is defense as their second overall draft pick, could help the Lions get off to the best start imaginable and make up for last year’s embarrassing scoreline against the Eagles.

This is sure to be a fascinating game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign for both sides! It’s Dan Campbell’s Lions versus the 2017 Super Bowl champions, and this one is definitely not to be missed!

