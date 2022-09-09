Colts

NFL Free Bet For Indianapolis For Week 1 | $750 To Back Colts With

Andy Newton
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Indianapolis Colts get their NFL 2022/23 campaign kick-started this Sunday by travelling to face the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium. A decent-looking week 1 match-up that sees the Super Bowl XLI (2007) victors – Indianapolis Colts, lock horns with Houston, who are yet to win American football’s top award. Read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For Indianapolis Colts

The new NFL season has started, so a lot to get stuck into for American football fans. We’ve NFL matches over the weekend with all the teams in action and one of the standout ‘week one’ encounters sees the Indianapolis Colts making the trip to Houston on Sunday 11th September.

So to help you enjoy the match we’ve listed below a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s superb welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Match Details

  • 🏈 NFL: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 12:00
  • 🏟Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

The Best Indianapolis Colts NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Indianapolis Colts On

The Houston Texans entertain the Indianapolis Colts at the NRG Stadium on Sunday Sept 11 and are the big favorites in the betting to come away with an opening weekend win. You can back Frank Reich’s team to justify the odds and win agasint the Houston Texans on Sunday with a FREE BET once joined with EveryGame – for example, you can use one of your $250 free bets (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

  • The Sports Daily Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Tip – Indianapolis Colts @ 1.31 with EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $328.00!

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Houston Texans 3.60 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts 1.31 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Colts NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton