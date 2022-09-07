NFL Free Bet For LA Rams For Week 1 | $150 To Back Rams With

The Los Angeles Rams are kicking off their 2022/23 NFL campaign this Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, and here at The Sports Daily we have a mouth-watering free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Rams with your free bet and if they win, you will get $112.50.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For LA Rams

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at the LoFi Stadium.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the LA Rams will be riding on the crest of a wave right now, looking to go back-to-back and defend their Super Bowl title.

However, on paper they face a supremely tough opening fixture, as the Buffalo Bills have strengthened in the off-season and look to be one of the pre-season favorites to go all the way this season.

That being said, the LA Rams have been there, done that, worn the t-shirt. Yet the Bills haven’t, having never actually gripped their hands on the Lombardy Trophy.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Rams enjoying a fruitful opening day victory in California and coming through a tight game as the betting underdogs.

The Rams’ primary offensive pieces are still there, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. There is also some great news on offence, as running back Cam Akers is also fully healthy following an Achillies injury that caused him to miss most of the 2021 campaign.

The Rams have replaced two of their starting offensive linemen with Joe Noteboom and third-round draft pick Logan Bruss. Los Angeles is going to be a force to be reckoned with defensively as well as offensively, with defensive stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey leading the way.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the Super Bowl favorites versus last year’s Super Bowl champions! This one s not to be missed for sure!

LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills Odds

