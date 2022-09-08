Dolphins

NFL Free Bet For Miami Dolphins For Week 1 | $750 To Back Dolphins With

Andy Newton
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Miami Dolphins, get their NFL 2022/23 season going this Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots – the six times champions. Read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For Miami Dolphins

The curtain goes up on a new NFL season on September 8th with action all over the weekend as the long wait for NFL fans is over. One of the big ‘week one’ games sees the Miami Dolphins welcoming one of the most succesful sides in Super Bowl history – the New England Patriots – at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday 11th September.

So to help you enjoy the match we’ve listed below a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s cracking welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Match Details

  • 🏈 NFL: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 13:00 ET
  • 🏟Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

The Best Miami Dolphins NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Miami Dolphins On

Miami Dolphins are @ 29.00 in the Super Bowl outright market with EveryGame and are the favourites to get off to the perfect start in their opening match against the New England Patriots. You can back Mike McDaniel’s side with a FREE BET once joined with EveryGame – for eample, you can use one of your $250 (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

  • The Sports Daily Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Tip – Miami Dolphins @ 1.55 with EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $388!

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Miami Dolphins
 1.55 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots
 2.60 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Betting Guides Dolphins NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton