NFL Free Bet For Miami Dolphins For Week 1 | $750 To Back Dolphins With

The Miami Dolphins, get their NFL 2022/23 season going this Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots – the six times champions. Read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For Miami Dolphins



The curtain goes up on a new NFL season on September 8th with action all over the weekend as the long wait for NFL fans is over. One of the big ‘week one’ games sees the Miami Dolphins welcoming one of the most succesful sides in Super Bowl history – the New England Patriots – at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday 11th September.

So to help you enjoy the match we’ve listed below a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s cracking welcome offer.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Match Details

🏈 NFL: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins



📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022

⏱ Time: 13:00 ET

🏟 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

The Best Miami Dolphins NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Miami Dolphins On

Miami Dolphins are @ 29.00 in the Super Bowl outright market with EveryGame and are the favourites to get off to the perfect start in their opening match against the New England Patriots. You can back Mike McDaniel’s side with a FREE BET once joined with EveryGame – for eample, you can use one of your $250 (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

The Sports Daily Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Tip – Miami Dolphins @ 1.55 with EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $388!

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Odds