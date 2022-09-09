NFL Free Bet For Minnesota Vikings For Week 1 | $750 To Back Vikings With

The Minnesota Vikings kick off their new NFL campaign as they host the Green Bay Packers to the US Bank Stadium, and here at The Sports Daily we have a mouth-watering free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Vikings with your free bet and if they win, you will get $512.50.

The new NFL season got underway last night with the Bills defeating the Rams comprehensively. Attentions turn to Sunday now where the Minnesota Vikings welcome the Green Bay Packers to Minneapolis in their first game of the 22/23 NFL campaign. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

The Minnesota Vikings went 8-9 last season and weren’t as impressive as they have been in pervious years. This year however, they have drafted well in the offseason and look to be stronger this campaign. They take on their rivals, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday, hoping to make Aaron Rodgers’ life far more difficult than he found it last time out.

The Green Bay Packers are certainly boasting a weaker rushing attack than they had last season, meaning Rodgers has very little to help him as their dynamic offense seems to be gone. On the other hand, the Minnesota outfit have a highly underrated quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and he has the ability to lead an offense and limit turnovers. Minnesota look a lot stronger this season for sure.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Vikings enjoying a fruitful opening day victory in front of their home fans and coming through a tight game as the slight betting underdogs, despite being at home.

This game can certainly alter the perceived power structure in the NFC, with there being lots of offseason chatter on what to expect from the Packers offensive, despite being devoid of star man WR Davante Adams. The Vikings have developed their offense massively, including welcoming a healthy Dalvin Cook in the backfield.

The Minnesota Vikings of course have a new head coach in the form of Kevin O’Connell, formerly of the LA Rams, and is is expecting to bolster the Vikings’ offensive attack, bringing the game to the strong, resolute Packers defense.

The Vikings just edged out the Packers at home 34-31 last season, and we could see it being something similar this time around. The Vikings are strong on their own patch, so a the betting underdogs we see some exceptional value in backing the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the new NFL season at the US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the Minnesota Viking versus the four time Super Bowl winners and this one is definitely not to be missed!

