NFL Free Bet For New England Patriots For Week 1 | $150 To Back Patriots With

The New England Patriots get their 2022/23 NFL campaign off on their travels to the Miami Dolphins, and here at The Sports Daily we have a mouth-watering free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Patriots with your free bet and if they win, you will get $130.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For New England Patriots

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Miami Dolphins welcoming the New England Patriots to the Hard Rock Stadium three days later. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST50 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best New England Patriots NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For New England Patriots On

The New England Patriots are attempting to win their seventh Super Bowl title, with their campaign getting underway on Sunday night as they travel to the Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots last won the Super Bowl in2018 at Super Bowl LIII, and have strengthened their roster ahead of the new season, hoping to lift the famous Lombardy Trophy come February.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Patriots enjoying a fruitful opening day victory in Florida and coming through a tight game as the betting underdogs.

The last time the two sides met, Bill Belichick’s boys conceded 33 points, which by their standards is nowhere near good enough. However, this time around, we think a strong defensive game plan from the Patriots could see them come away victorious in this one.

Yes, the Dolphins strongest weapon is their offense, going by last season’s statistics. However, The Pats have a good replacement in Mac Jones at quarterback, who himself is coming off a superb rookie season with New England. A tight defense is key here if the Patriots are to run out victors here o their travels to Florida.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the six time Super Bowl winners versus the third favorites to win it this campaign! This one is not to be missed for sure!

The Sports Daily Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Tip – Patriots to win @ +160 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $150 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $50 stake could land users with a return of $130!

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best Patriots @ Dolphins odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.