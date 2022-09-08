NFL Free Bet For New York Jets For Week 1 | $750 To Back Jets With

Jets

The New York Jets, get their NFL 2022/23 season underway this Sunday by taking on the Baltimore Ravens. The NY Jets have only one Super Bowl win to their name (1969), so will be keen to try an add to that this season – read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For New York Jets

The NFL gets underway on September 8th with action all over the weekend as the long wait for NFL fans as New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday 11th September., and below we have listed a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s cracking welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

New York Jets vs Baltimore Ravens Match Details

  • 🏈 NFL: New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 13:00 ET
  • 🏟Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For New York Jets On

The Jets are the underdogs in their opening match against the Baltimore Ravens, but that means better game line odds for those backing Robert Saleh’s side. Once joined with EveryGame you can use one of your $250 (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $900!

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Baltimore Ravens
 1.31 BetOnline logo
New York Jets
 3.60 BetOnline logo
