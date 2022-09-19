NFL Free Bet For Philadelphia Eagles For Week 2 | Claim $750 NFL Betting Bonus

More NFL action tonight, that includes the Minnesota Vikings making the trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles, as we end the week 2 games, and we can show you how to get a free bet worth up to $750 to use on the game.

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Betting Guide and Match Stats

On the opening weekend for the new NFL season 2022/23 saw the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers easily 23-7, with the Eagles seeing off the Detroit Lions 38-35.

So, both teams move into this week 2 encounter unbeaten and in winning form and so we should be set up for a decent match at the Lincoln Financial Field tonight.

The teams last faced-off on October 13, 2019, with the Vikings winning that 38-20 at home, while the last head-to-head played in Philadelphia also resulted in a win for Minnesota (July 10, 2018) when they won 23-21.

Played: 29 times

Vikings Wins: 14

Eagles Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Philadelphia have won 2 of their last 3 homes games against Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Packers Odds

