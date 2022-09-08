NFL Free Bet For Saints For Week 1 | $750 To Back NO Saints With

The New Orleans Saints kick off their new NFL campaign as they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. Here at The Sports Daily we have a mouth-watering free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Saints with your free bet and if they win, you will get $357.50.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For New Orleans Saints

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the New Orleans Saints making the trip to Atlanta three days later in their first game of the 22/23 NFL campaign. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best New Orleans Saints NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For New Orleans Saints On

The New Orleans Saints, they too fell short of the play-offs last season, after finishing 9-8 during the regular season. Both of these teams struggled last year, especially the Falcons, but this is a new season and last year’s form is behind us.

For the Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 last year and fell short of the play-offs. Offensively, they were one of the lowest scoring teams in the NFL, but will be hoping to put that right this season and try to improve on a very average 2021/22 season.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Saints making it a perfect start to the new campaign on their travels on the opening day of the NFL season against their NFC South division rivals. We can see them coming through a tight game as the relatively heavy favorites, despite being away from home.

At home last season, Atlanta notched up just the one win against the spread and were 2-6 overall. This is terrible form, and a team like the New Orleans Saints will be able to exploit that. The Saints have Jameis Winston back after an AC tear, as well as Michael Thomas getting back on the field after not playing football for almost two years.

Neither of these two teams are rife with playmakers and have any real chance of making the play-offs, but these two clubs do seems evenly matched, with the Saints probably the better side on paper. The Saints has a decent pre-season, and if they can replicate that form going into the regular season, they could be the surprise package to make the play-offs.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the 2009 Super Bowl champions versus the last favorites to make the play-offs. This one is definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Tip – Saints to win @ -232 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of $357.50!

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best Saints @ Falcons odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.