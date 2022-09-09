NFL picks

NFL Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks For Week 1 | $750 To Back Seattle With

Andy Newton
Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (1)
The Seattle Seahawks get their NFL 2022/23 season started this Sunday with a home clash against the three-time Super Bowl winners Denver Broncos at Lumen Field Stadium. A fascinating week 1 match-up and also a repeat of Super Bowl XLVIII that the Seahawks won. Read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks

The new NFL season is now underway, so for fans the wait is over! We’ve action all over the weekend with all the teams in action and one of the big ‘week one’ matches sees the Seattle Seahawks entertaining the three-time Super Bowl champions the Denver Broncos on Sunday 11th September.

So to help you enjoy the match we’ve listed below a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s superb welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks Match Details

  • 🏈 NFL: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 17:15
  • 🏟Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

The Best Seattle Seahawks NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks On

The Seattle Seahawks are the underdogs in the match betting in their opening game against the Denver Broncos, but that just means better value if you are placing a bet on the Seahawks to get off to a winning start. You can back Pete Carroll’s Seahawk’s side with a FREE BET once joined with EveryGame – for example, you can use one of your $250 free bets (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

  • The Sports Daily Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Tip – Seattle Seahawks @ 3.25 with EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $812!

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Denver Broncos
 1.37 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 3.25 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NFL picks Seattle Seahawks News - Seattle Seahawks News and Rumors
Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

