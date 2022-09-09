NFL Free Bet For Tampa Bay For Week 1 | $750 To Back Buccaneers With

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2022/23 as they travel to the AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and here at The Sports Daily we have a eye-catching free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this fantastic offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the EveryGame free bet, then you can back the Buccaneers with your free bet and if they win, you will get $427.50.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Dallas Cowboys welcoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the AT&T Stadium three days later. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For Tampa Bay Buccaneers On

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the AT&T Stadium, hoping to kickstart their NFL campaign with an impressive victory against the Dallas Cowboys. A win on their travels in Week 1 would be a huge statement of intent, given that the Cowboys has the best home record in the NFL last season, going 13-5 including the play-offs.

However, the Tampa Bay outfit are second favorites to make it all the way to Super Bowl 57 and potentially win it, given the strength in depth of their roster and a certain Tom Brady still playing at the top level as the greatest quarterback of all time. All of these signs point to a Bucs win for us, but it won’t be easy for them whatsoever.

Consequently, for our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Buccaneers winning this one and getting off to the perfect start, coming through a tight game as the slight betting favorites on the travels to Dallas.

The last time the two sides met on the opening day was last season, with the Buccaneers running out victorious, but that was a super tight game and a thrilling encounter in Tampa Bay. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see this weekend’s game being something similar, with some exceptional football on show and the Bucs running out winners once again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are second favorites behind the Buffalo Bills to lift the famous Lombardy Trophy come February 2023. Tom Brady has tasted victory in the Super Bowl on seven different occasions, and will be quietly confident of potentially lifting his eighth with the Tampa Bay Bucs this season.

You’ve got to favour the defense of the Cowboys to attack Tom Brady, as well as utilizing their strong offensive weapons to put up points and do enough to win the game. Although slight underdogs, the Dallas Cowboys look a great bet here in the opening round of fixtures.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the five time Super Bowl champions against the 2020 Lombardy Trophy winners! This one is most definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tip – Buccaneers to win @ -141 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of $427.50!

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best Buccaneers @ Cowboys odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.