NFL Free Bet For Tennessee For Week 1 | $750 To Back Titans With

The Tennessee Titans are one of the best home teams in the NFL, covering 60% of their games which was the fifth-best record in the NFL. Despite losing AJ Brown, the offense for the Titans will still run through their exceptional running back, Derrick Henry. If Henry can stay fit and get off to a flying start, he can certainly exploit a dodgy Giants defense that ranked 32nd in the NFL against the run in 2021/22.

The Titans finished with the best record in the AFC regular season last year, which shows they are a strong and capable team, especially at home. The Giants will need to put on a pretty special performance if they are to defeat the play-off chasing Titans here on Sunday. Yes the Tennessee outfit have lost some key personnel, but their roster on paper is still a stronger one that the Giants.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Titans enjoying a successful opening day victory on their home patch against the New York Giants.

The Tennessee Titans will be looking to open their NFL campaign with an impressive victory at home, and will want to give their loyal fans a reason to celebrate following the disappointment of the play-off loss at home to Cincinnati last season.

If the Titans are to have a successful season, it is imperative that head coach Mike Vrabel has his quarterback, Ryan Tannehill and running back, Derrick Henry on the field rather than on the side lines through injury. They will need a bit of luck but if their big game players can stay fit, the Titans look a solid bet to rule the AFC South just like they did last season.

This is sure to be a close game and a fantastic one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the Tennessee Titans versus the four-time Super Bowl champions and this one is definitely not to be missed!

