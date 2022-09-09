NFL picks

NFL Free Bet For Texans For Week 1 | $750 To Back Houston With

Andy Newton
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Houston Texans get their NFL 2022/23 season started this Sunday by welcoming the Indianapolis Colts to the NRG Stadium. A cracking-looking week 1 match-up that sees the Super Bowl XLI (2007) winners – Indianapolis Colts, take on Houston, who are yet to win American football’s top prize. Read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL $750 Free Bet For Houston Texans

The new NFL season is up and running, so a lot to get excited about for American football fans. We’ve NFL games all over the weekend with all the teams in action and one of the huge ‘week one’ clashes sees the Indianapolis Colts travelling to Houston on Sunday 11th September.

So to help you enjoy the match we’ve listed below a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s superb welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Match Details

  • 🏈 NFL: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 12:00
  • 🏟Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

The Best Houston Texans NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Houston Texans On

The Houston Texans welcome the Colts to the NRG Stadium on Sunday and despite being the underdogs in the match betting, there is some decent value to be had backing the Texans – especially with a FREE BET . You can back Lovie Smith’s side to defy the odds and win agasint the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with a FREE BET once joined with EveryGame – for example, you can use one of your $250 free bets (you’ll get three if you meet all the requirements) on the below.

  • The Sports Daily Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Tip – Houston Texans @ 3.60 with EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $900.00!

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Houston Texans 3.60 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts 1.31 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NFL picks Texans
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (1)

NFL Free Bet For Seattle Seahawks For Week 1 | $750 To Back Seattle With

Andy Newton  •  5h
NFL picks
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  21h
NFL picks
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  22h
NFL picks
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  23h
NFL picks
San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 8 2022
NFL picks
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  22h
NFL picks
New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How to Bet On The New York Giants In New Jersey | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2022
More News