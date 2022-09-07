NFL Free Bet In Canada For Buffalo Bills For Week 1 | Up To $2000 To Back Bills With

The Buffalo Bills are hot favourites to clinch their first ever Super Bowl this year, but they face a tricky test against last season’s champions LA Rams in the NFL opening fixture. Read on to find out how Canada sports betting fans can claim up to $2000 in exclusive free bets ahead of the game.

The NFL gets underway this week, September 8th, with the Buffalo Bills travelling to Inglewood, California.

The Buffalo Bills, despite never winning the Super Bowl throughout their history, are as short as +520 to clinch football’s biggest prize this season.

The Bills have improved leaps and bounds in the off-season, taking advantage of the draft and free agency to bolster largely in defence, including acquiring pass rusher Von Miller as well as defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips to apply a serious amount of pressure on opposition teams.

For our own expert pick for the game, we are expecting the Bills to sweep aside the Rams in the opening game.

Buffalo are 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings between these teams, and with superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the hole, they will certainly be causing all sorts of problems, particularly with O.J. Howard and Jamison Crowder coming in.

The Sports Daily Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Tip – Buffalo -3 @ -110 with Stake

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds