Betting Guides

NFL Free Bet In Canada For Buffalo Bills For Week 1 | Up To $2000 To Back Bills With

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Von Miller Buffalo Bills
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Buffalo Bills are hot favourites to clinch their first ever Super Bowl this year, but they face a tricky test against last season’s champions LA Rams in the NFL opening fixture. Read on to find out how Canada sports betting fans can claim up to $2000 in exclusive free bets ahead of the game.

How To Claim The Canada Stake NFL Free Bet For Buffalo Bills

The NFL gets underway this week, September 8th, with the Buffalo Bills travelling to Inglewood, California. In preparation we have identified one of the best offers around for those residing in Canada

  1. Click here to redeem your Stake NFL free bet
  2. Sign up by filling out the relevant details, and make a qualifying deposit.
  3. The welcome bonus will now be available to use on any market within their sportsbook.
Open an Account With Stake

The Best Buffalo Bills NFL Sports Betting Sites in Canada For 2022-23

200% welcome bonus up to $2000
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $600
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Get Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

What To Use My Canada NFL Free Bet For Buffalo Bills On

The Buffalo Bills, despite never winning the Super Bowl throughout their history, are as short as +520 to clinch football’s biggest prize this season.

The Bills have improved leaps and bounds in the off-season, taking advantage of the draft and free agency to bolster largely in defence, including acquiring pass rusher Von Miller as well as defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips to apply a serious amount of pressure on opposition teams.

For our own expert pick for the game, we are expecting the Bills to sweep aside the Rams in the opening game.

Buffalo are 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings between these teams, and with superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the hole, they will certainly be causing all sorts of problems, particularly with O.J. Howard and Jamison Crowder coming in.

  • The Sports Daily Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Tip – Buffalo -3 @ -110 with Stake

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Rams +120 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills -135 BetOnline logo

 

Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
LA Rams

NFL Free Bet In Canada For LA Rams For Week 1 | Up To $2000 To Back Rams With

Charlie Rhodes  •  6min
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites
Kyle Curran  •  8min
Betting Guides
Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How To Bet On The NFL In Illinois | IL Sports Betting Sites
Kyle Curran  •  26min
Betting Guides
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites
Kyle Curran  •  54min
Betting Guides
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
How To Bet On The Denver Broncos In Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Sites
Joshstedman  •  3min
Betting Guides
NFL Generates Record $4.43 Billion in Advertising Revenue in 2021
Get $5,900 In NFL Free Bets & Bonuses For Week 1 Anywhere In The USA
Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Betting Guides
How To Bet On NFL In Idaho | Idaho Betting Sites Guide
Olly Taliku  •  35min
More News