The NFL returns with a fascinating opening game between Super Bowl favourites the Buffalo Bills and last season’s champions LA Rams. With an intriguing fixture getting us underway, read on to find out how Canada sports betting fans can claim up to $2000 in free bets with Stake.

How To Claim The Canada Stake NFL Free Bet For LA Rams

The Rams will be at home in Inglewood, California for the opening game, and ready for Thursday we have identified one of the best offers around for fans in Canada.

Click here to redeem your Stake NFL free bet Input your details to create an account, and make a qualifying deposit. The welcome bonus will now be available to use on any football market you wish.

The Best LA Rams NFL Sports Betting Sites in Canada For 2022-23

What To Use My Canada NFL Free Bet For LA Rams On

Although the Rams did indeed go all the way last year by claiming the Super Bowl, they have dropped off slightly to a price of +11o0 in the outright betting.

However, they remain a juggernaut in the NFL for this year having further bolstered a sward brimming with talent, and they will be out to prove their doubters wrong that they can become the first team to retain football’s biggest prize since the Patriots in 2004.

Matthew Stafford will having leading claims as one of the best QB’s in the league as he enters his second year in LA, and our personal pick for this one sees us cling the defending champions. They are 18-3 SU and 13-6-2 ATS in Week 1 since Super Bowl 34.

The Sports Daily Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Tip – Rams +3 @ -120 with Stake

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds