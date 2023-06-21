News

NFL Gambling Policy: 6 Key Rules Players Must Follow

jamesboutros
Sports Editor
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The NFL has released some gambling policies that all NFL players must follow.

Players can gamble on sports that are not the NFL but cannot do so when at work.

This is what Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill II were caught doing.

Both players were handed six-game suspensions.

There’s also a new rule where rookies must undergo mandatory gambling policy training.

In a conference call, NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel said if a player uses his name on a gambling app, the league will be alerted.

Below, we will analyze the NFL gambling policy.

Six Key Rules NFL Players Must Follow When It Comes To Gambling

There’s a current investigation into Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers’ illegal gambling activities.

Calvin Ridley’s year-long suspension and many other players’ gambling activities have prompted the NFL to come up with policies.

With some NFL players getting suspended due to gambling, the NFL released six key rules all NFL players must follow when it comes to gambling.

  • 1. Don’t bet on the NFL
  • 2. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel
  • 3. Don’t have someone bet for you
  • 4. Don’t share team inside information
  • 5. Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season
  • 6. Don’t play daily fantasy sports

Don’t Bet On The NFL

Players are not allowed to ever bet on any NFL game, not even $1.

This includes:

  • Your team’s games
  • Another team’s games
  • The outcome, points scored, Parlay/Prop/Future bets on the NFL

This includes players are not allowed to bet on the NFL Draft, Combine, Pro Bowl, NFL Flag Events, and NFL Honors.

Don’t Bet At Work

This includes betting from a phone.

Don’t bet on anything when:

  • At your team’s facility or stadium (including the parking lot)
  • On a team road trip
  • On the team plane, bus, or car
  • At the team hotel
  • On other team business

In summary, players are to not bet on anything while at work.

Don’t Have Someone Bet For You

Players are to not have someone place bets for them.

This is straightforward with no loopholes for the NFL’s gambling policy.

Do Not Share Team Inside Information

Players are to not share insider trading.

If a player knows that another player is getting traded or a coach is being fired etc, a player can not share that knowledge for others to leverage.

Do Not Enter A Sportsbook During NFL Playing Season

This is also very straightforward.

For example, if playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, players are not allowed to spend free time in the casino.

Being in a sports betting environment incriminates you as much as the act of betting.

Don’t Play Daily Fantasy Sports

Fantasy football is typically associated with betting.

Therefore, NFL players can not participate in this for the integrity of the game.

Will These Policies Work?

The policies are straightforward and are not difficult to understand.

It will be difficult to monitor every single player’s activities but it is needed to uphold the integrity of the game.

Players will not be able to go to a casino without being caught on camera, so that should be easy to discipline a player.

The most challenging one is to find a player who had somebody place a bet for them.

Players can find a way to have somebody bet for them online or at a casino.

The rules are easy to follow and are needed to uphold the integrity of the game.

Time will tell if the players will fully abide by the rules but it is very straightforward.

News
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
