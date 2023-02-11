Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As the big game approaches, experts and former NFL players are making their picks for the winner. One of those players is newly inducted NFL Hall of Fame member and former Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

Ware Doesn’t Want to Hear ‘Fly Eagles Fly’

In an interview with BetOnline, Ware made his pick for the Super Bowl and he’s going with the Chiefs. “I like the Kansas City Chiefs,” Ware said. “They’re underdogs going in there.” Despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes is reportedly injured and the Chiefs’ defensive line is facing pressure, Ware is confident in the team’s chances. “I’m going with the Kansas City Chiefs,” he explained, “because I do not wanna see ‘Fly Eagles Fly.'”

Ware is of course a former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, and maybe a little bias crept into his pick. However, the man knows the NFL, so it is hard to disagree with him.

Currently, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs with a moneyline price of +105 at BetOnline. Despite the odds, Ware sees potential in the Chiefs, particularly in Mahomes’ ability to attack through the air. However, he recognizes that the Eagles will try to run the ball with Jalen Hurts leading the charge.

Spread Betting

Odds Sportsbook Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 -110 Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 -110

This Super Bowl promises to be a exciting matchup, with the Chiefs’ high-powered offense going up against the Eagles’ strong defense. Despite the challenges both teams face, the game is sure to be a thrilling display of football talent.

As the Super Bowl approaches, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how it all plays out. With Ware’s pick for the Chiefs, the stage is set for a competitive and unforgettable game. Whether you’re a fan of the Chiefs or the Eagles, one thing is certain: we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds on Sunday.