NFL News and Rumors

NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware Picks Kansas City Chiefs to Win the Super Bowl

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
demarcus ware

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As the big game approaches, experts and former NFL players are making their picks for the winner. One of those players is newly inducted NFL Hall of Fame member and former Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

Ware Doesn’t Want to Hear ‘Fly Eagles Fly’

In an interview with BetOnline, Ware made his pick for the Super Bowl and he’s going with the Chiefs. “I like the Kansas City Chiefs,” Ware said. “They’re underdogs going in there.” Despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes is reportedly injured and the Chiefs’ defensive line is facing pressure, Ware is confident in the team’s chances. “I’m going with the Kansas City Chiefs,” he explained, “because I do not wanna see ‘Fly Eagles Fly.'”

Ware is of course a former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, and maybe a little bias crept into his pick. However, the man knows the NFL, so it is hard to disagree with him.

Currently, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs with a moneyline price of +105 at BetOnline. Despite the odds, Ware sees potential in the Chiefs, particularly in Mahomes’ ability to attack through the air. However, he recognizes that the Eagles will try to run the ball with Jalen Hurts leading the charge.

Spread Betting
 Odds Sportsbook
Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 -110 betonline
Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 -110 betonline

This Super Bowl promises to be a exciting matchup, with the Chiefs’ high-powered offense going up against the Eagles’ strong defense. Despite the challenges both teams face, the game is sure to be a thrilling display of football talent.

As the Super Bowl approaches, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how it all plays out. With Ware’s pick for the Chiefs, the stage is set for a competitive and unforgettable game. Whether you’re a fan of the Chiefs or the Eagles, one thing is certain: we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds on Sunday.

Claim Your $1,000 Bonus at BetOnline Now!
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Game.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Tennessee – Top MT Online Sportsbooks

Author image Lee Astley  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – Top SD Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  16min
NFL News and Rumors
Kadarius Toney runs out of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs.
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – Top SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  21min
NFL News and Rumors
demarcus ware
NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware Picks Kansas City Chiefs to Win the Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  22min
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island – Top RI Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio – Top OH Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  48min
NFL News and Rumors
Colin Cowherd
Colin Cowherd Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles 28-23
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  52min
More News
Arrow to top