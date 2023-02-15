Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas will officially become an NFL Hall of Famer in August during induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio for the Class of 2023.

Thomas spent his entire 11-season career with the Browns and was often the best player on those Browns teams.

Many expected Thomas would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, selected in his first year of eligibility.

That is exactly what happened.

Congrats to Joe Thomas on his selection to the NFL Hall of Fame!! Made all those terrible teams, weather, multiple QBs , empty stadium games … all worth it ! Guy is a class act ! Represents all that great about the game of football 🏈 @joethomas73 @Browns pic.twitter.com/21PM6cZ1IF — Jack Whaley (@MMS_Whaley) February 10, 2023

What fans did not know is how Thomas found out that he got into the Hall of Fame.

Thomas appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to tell the story of how all of it happened.

Spoiler alert: Thomas was caught completely off guard.

What Thomas Said

Thomas expected to be notified closer to the NFL Honors show which aired on February 9, 2023.

He did not know that the HOF contacted his wife Annie weeks before to orchestrate how he would be notified.

Annie knew that Thomas’s idol Walter Jones would be knocking on the door of his home around 4:30 PM one afternoon.

Joe Thomas (@JoeThomas73) tells the story of finding out that he was going into the @ProFootballHOF For Joe's full appearance: https://t.co/tewJXbbgce pic.twitter.com/VtUEb8F2sY — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 15, 2023

She told her husband that they were going out to dinner with the neighbors and to get dressed.

He was in his underwear and in no hurry to get dressed since it was only 4:00 PM.

She rushed him to get dressed, but he suspected nothing.

When the doorbell rang, Thomas expected it to be the neighbor kids coming to play with his children.

Thanks for having me on the show Dan! Always fun reliving that special moment with my kids when the knock came and surprised everyone but my wife pic.twitter.com/X1EnBWT7cD — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2023

His son answered the door and came to his dad screaming.

He yelled, “We made it!”

Jumping, shouting, and celebrating ensued.

Hall Of Fame Inductions Are Scheduled For August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023, is the day football fans (especially Cleveland Browns fans) are marking on their calendars.

They will make the short 60-mile trip from Cleveland to Canton in droves to hear Joe Thomas’s speech and watch his induction.

Many also predict that Thomas’s Browns will be selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game.

This is the first preseason game of the year and the formal kickoff of the 2023 NFL season.

It would be a fitting honor to Thomas if his beloved Browns played in the game that capped off his Hall of Fame induction weekend.