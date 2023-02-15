NFL News and Rumors

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas Shares Story, Video Of How He Got The News

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas will officially become an NFL Hall of Famer in August during induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio for the Class of 2023.

Thomas spent his entire 11-season career with the Browns and was often the best player on those Browns teams.

Many expected Thomas would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, selected in his first year of eligibility.

That is exactly what happened.

What fans did not know is how Thomas found out that he got into the Hall of Fame.

Thomas appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to tell the story of how all of it happened.

Spoiler alert: Thomas was caught completely off guard.

What Thomas Said

Thomas expected to be notified closer to the NFL Honors show which aired on February 9, 2023.

He did not know that the HOF contacted his wife Annie weeks before to orchestrate how he would be notified.

Annie knew that Thomas’s idol Walter Jones would be knocking on the door of his home around 4:30 PM one afternoon.

She told her husband that they were going out to dinner with the neighbors and to get dressed.

He was in his underwear and in no hurry to get dressed since it was only 4:00 PM.

She rushed him to get dressed, but he suspected nothing.

When the doorbell rang, Thomas expected it to be the neighbor kids coming to play with his children.

His son answered the door and came to his dad screaming.

He yelled, “We made it!”

Jumping, shouting, and celebrating ensued.

Hall Of Fame Inductions Are Scheduled For August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023, is the day football fans (especially Cleveland Browns fans) are marking on their calendars.

They will make the short 60-mile trip from Cleveland to Canton in droves to hear Joe Thomas’s speech and watch his induction.

Many also predict that Thomas’s Browns will be selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game.

This is the first preseason game of the year and the formal kickoff of the 2023 NFL season.

It would be a fitting honor to Thomas if his beloved Browns played in the game that capped off his Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers - November 13, 2006

Dan Orlovsky Rejected NFL Coaching Offers To Stay At ESPN

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
mahomes game mvp (1)
Contract situation for the top Chiefs offensive performers in the Super Bowl
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.
Five NFL Teams That Need A New Quarterback In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr
Author image Dylan Williams  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_gidzhnkl0ygdnzynsmtc
5 NFL Running Backs Who Will Be Free Agents This Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Frank Reich
NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
bitcoin sportsbooks nfl betting
Andy Reid Shares How He Celebrated Super Bowl Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top