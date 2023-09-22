If you are here, you have likely found the newest fad among NFL aficionados: NFL Immaculate Grid. For those of you unfamiliar, the new NFL grid game requires you to name nine players who have played for two teams or achieved an award that is listed on the grid (more on this later). Below are all the possible answers to NFL Immaculate Grid #65.

How to Play NFL Immaculate Grid – The New NFL Grid Game

The picture above is today’s NFL Immaculate Grid, game 65. The idea is to name a player that has played for both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the top left, and players that are in the NFL Hall of Fame and played for the Dallas Cowboys in the bottom right. And everything in between obviously.

The aim of the game is to score as low as possible, by guessing players that not many others have. You achieve more points by uessing more obscure players. For example, putting Troy Aikiman as the Cowboys Hall of Famer will score highly, but fear not as we have a list of the complete set of answers to game 65 of NFL Immaculate Grid.

Players That Played for Giants and 49ers

Ray-Ray Armstrong

David Baas

Matt Bahr

Antoine Bethea

John Brandes

Matt Breida

Curtis Buckley

Jim Burt

Carter Campbell

David Carr

Matt Cavanaugh

Adrian Colbert

Ray Collins

Lou Cordileone

Jose Cortez

Greg Cox

Chuck Crist

Craig Dahl

Darqueze Dennard

Al Dixon

Leger Douzable

Eddie Dove

Damane Duckett

Dick Enderle

Jon Feliciano

Jay Foreman

Bob Gaiters

Arnie Galiffa

Robbie Gould

Scott Gragg

Leon Hall

Matt Hazeltine

John Hill

Mike Hogan

Colin Holba

Tanner Hudson

Ernie Hughes

Brandon Jacobs

Richie James

William James

Tony Jefferson

Janoris Jenkins

Josh Johnson

Jim Krahl

Roland Lakes

Howie Livingston

Mario Manningham

Jim Maxwell

Ed McCaffrey

Jim McCann

Colt McCoy

Ramos McDonald

Hugh McElhenny

Leon McFadden

Clifton McNeil

R.W. McQuarters

Jim Miller

Damontre Moore

Earl Morrall

Alfred Morris

Darryl Morris

Louis Murphy

Jim Norton

Bart Oates

Jim Obradovich

R.C. Owens

Bear Pascoe

Dante Pettis

Owen Pochman

Joe Prokop

Ray Rhodes

Weston Richburg

Jim Robinson

Mike Sherrard

Sam Silas

Norm Snead

Adam Snyder

Bill Stits

Ron Stone

Nathan Stupar

Aaron Thomas

Y.A. Tittle

Levine Toilolo

Odessa Turner

Austin Walter

David Whitmore

Walt Yowarsky

Players That Played for 49ers and Steelers

Kwon Alexander

Brian Allen

Gary Anderson

Matt Bahr

Arnaz Battle

Ed Beatty

Steve Bono

Ed Bradley

Fred Bruney

Brentson Buckner

Dean Caliguire

Tony Cline

Adrian Cooper

Lou Cordileone

Tony Dungy

Nick Feher

Terence Garvin

Kevin Greene

Clark Haggans

Javon Hargrave

Bob Harrison

Godwin Igwebuike

John Henry Johnson

Darin Jordan

Travis Kirschke

Dan LaRose

Mike Lind

Bobby Luna

Mike Magac

Cassius Marsh

Marv Matuszak

Ray Ray McCloud

Vance McDonald

Tim McKyer

Art Michalik

Dicky Moegle

Earl Morrall

James Parrish

Todd Peterson

Ed Pine

Rollin Putzier

Jeff Reed

Allen Rossum

Emmanuel Sanders

Richard Seigler

Stan Sheriff

Cody Wallace

Cedrick Wilson

Ahkello Witherspoon

Rod Woodson

49ers in the NFL Hall of Fame

Larry Allen

Isaac Bruce

Fred Dean

Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Richard Dent

Chris Doleman

Kevin Greene

Charles Haley

Bob Hayes

Rickey Jackson

John Henry Johnson

Jimmy Johnson

Ronnie Lott

Hugh McElhenny

Joe Montana

Randy Moss

Leo Nomellini

Terrell Owens

Joe Perry

Jerry Rice

Deion Sanders

O.J. Simpson

Bob St. Clair

Y.A. Tittle

Bill Walsh

Dave Wilcox

Rod Woodson

Bryant Young

Steve Young

Players That Played for Rams and Giants

Ben Agajanian

Ray Agnew

Bruce Anderson

Ray-Ray Armstrong

Akeem Ayers

Connor Barwin

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jamon Brown

Josh Brown

Terrell Burgess

James Butler

Rich Buzin

John Carney

Rob Carpenter

Tim Carter

Chris Claiborne

Jerome Collins

Pharoh Cooper

Lou Cordileone

Keith Crawford

Lindon Crow

Craig Dahl

Roger Davis

Donte Deayon

Riley Dixon

Kevin Dockery

Leger Douzable

Fred Dryer

Daniel Fells

Gordon Gravelle

John Greco

Rosey Grier

Grant Haley

Art Hauser

Larry Hayes

Madison Hedgecock

Mike Horan

Ed Hughes

Brian Jackson

Charlie Janerette

Janoris Jenkins

Gary Jeter

Darcy Johnson

Clarence Jones

Michael Jordan

Carl Karilivacz

Bryan Kehl

Jimmy Kennedy

Sean Landeta

Myron Lapka

Art Lewis

Jeremy Lincoln

Cliff Livingston

John LoVetere

Tommy Maddox

Brandon McGee

Ed McGlasson

Greg Meisner

Frank Molden

Eric Moore

Chris Ogbonnaya

Alec Ogletree

Roman Phifer

Milt Plum

Willie Ponder

Bosh Pritchard

Steve Pritko

Phil Ragazzo

J.R. Reed

Herb Rich

Fred Robbins

A’Shawn Robinson

Andy Robustelli

Jeff Rutledge

Dwight Scales

Jason Sehorn

George Selvie

Coty Sensabaugh

Del Shofner

Matt Skura

Steve Smith

Timothy Stokes

Harland Svare

Bill Swain

Kurt Warner

Stan West

Players That Played for Rams and Steelers

Ben Agajanian

Duane Allen

John Baker

Mark Barron

Mitch Berger

Jerome Bettis

Steve Bono

Charlie Bradshaw

Jeff Brady

Gene Breen

Antoine Brooks

Fred Bruney

Rudy Bukich

Chuck Cherundolo

Lou Cordileone

Willie Daniel

Kevin Dotson

Bob Dougherty

Troy Edwards

Donald Evans

Sid Fournet

Wayne Gandy

Gordon Gravelle

Kevin Greene

Mike Henry

Urban Henry

Red Hickey

Art Hunter

Corey Ivy

Bill Johnson

Jamir Jones

Mike Jones

Ted Karras

John Kenerson

Justin King

Ken Kirk

Dan Kreider

Tim Lester

Gene Lipscomb

Carl Littlefield

Duval Love

Tommy Maddox

Frank Maher

Shaun McDonald

Paul McDonough

Marshall McFadden

Lou Michaels

Jack Morris

Tom Newberry

Bob Nichols

Jeremy Parquet

John Petchel

Roger Pillath

George Platukis

Myron Pottios

Tim Powell

Joe Repko

Daryl Richardson

Allen Robinson

Jack Robinson

Mike Rodak

Elbie Schultz

Charlie Seabright

Mike Sebastian

Coty Sensabaugh

Milt Simington

Ed Skoronski

Anthony Smith

Billy Ray Smith Sr.

Ron Smith

Jeremy Staat

Max Starks

George Strugar

Ben Thomas

Cam Thomas

Clendon Thomas

Tim Tyrrell

Frank Varrichione

Joe Williams

Ahkello Witherspoon

Rams in the NFL Hall of Fame

George Allen

Jerome Bettis

Bob Brown

Isaac Bruce

Eric Dickerson

Marshall Faulk

Tom Fears

Bill George

Sid Gillman

Kevin Greene

Winston Hill

Elroy Hirsch

David “Deacon” Jones

Dick “Night Train” Lane

James Lofton

Tom Mack

Ollie Matson

Tommy McDonald

Joe Namath

Merlin Olsen

Orlando Pace

Dan Reeves

Les Richter

Andy Robustelli

Tex Schramm

Jackie Slater

Norm Van Brocklin

Dick Vermeil

Kurt Warner

Bob Waterfield

Aeneas Williams

Ron Yary

Jack Youngblood

Players That Played for Giants and Cowboys

Bobby Abrams

Ray-Ray Armstrong

Marvin Austin

Micheal Barrow

Jason Bell

Martellus Bennett

Charles Brown

Courtney Brown

Otto Brown

Dan Campbell

Chris Canty

Scott Chandler

Jeremy Clark

Emmett Cleary

Michael Coe

Jim Colvin

Dan Connor

Jose Cortez

Steve DeOssie

Cameron Fleming

Richmond Flowers

Byron Frisch

Jason Garrett

Buzz Guy

Johnathan Hankins

Dwayne Harris

Don Heinrich

Scott Laidlaw

Leon McFadden

Tony McGee

Jim Miller

Damontre Moore

Alfred Morris

Craig Morton

Dick Nolan

Kevin Ogletree

Steven Parker

Elvis Patterson

Beasley Reece

Reggie Rucker

George Selvie

Mike Sherrard

Les Shy

Eric Smith

Jaylon Smith

Phillippi Sparks

Ron Stone

Omar Stoutmire

Andy Stynchula

Dave Thomas

Darian Thompson

Frank Walker

Herschel Walker

Everson Walls

B.W. Webb

Ken Willis

Anthony Wright

Players That Played for Cowboys and Steelers

Flozell Adams

Will Allen

Reggie Barnes

Don Bishop

Kris Brown

Amos Bullocks

Bill Butler

Taco Charlton

Mike Clark

Reggie Collier

Mike Connelly

Buddy Dial

Jayrone Elliott

Thomas Everett

Lee Folkins

Clifton Geathers

Cornell Gowdy

Chaz Green

Tony Hills

Felix Jones

Damontae Kazee

Tim Lester

Ray Mathews

Mat McBriar

Ernie Mills

Dicky Moegle

Quincy Ollison

Paul Oswald

Preston Pearson

Mike Quinn

Oliver Ross

Allen Rossum

Shaun Suisham

Ryan Switzer

James Washington

B.W. Webb

J.J. Wilcox

Cowboys in the NFL Hall of Fame

Herb Adderley

Troy Aikman

Larry Allen

Lance Alworth

Cliff Harris

Bob Hayes

Charles Haley

Chuck Howley

Michael Irvin

Tom Landry

Bob Lilly

Mel Renfro

Deion Sanders

Tex Schramm

Roger Staubach

Emmitt Smith

Everson Walls

Darren Woodson

Randy White

Jason Witten

Gil Brandt

Tony Dorsett

Rayfield Wright

NFL Betting Guides 2023