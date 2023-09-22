If you are here, you have likely found the newest fad among NFL aficionados: NFL Immaculate Grid. For those of you unfamiliar, the new NFL grid game requires you to name nine players who have played for two teams or achieved an award that is listed on the grid (more on this later). Below are all the possible answers to NFL Immaculate Grid #65.
How to Play NFL Immaculate Grid – The New NFL Grid Game
The picture above is today’s NFL Immaculate Grid, game 65. The idea is to name a player that has played for both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the top left, and players that are in the NFL Hall of Fame and played for the Dallas Cowboys in the bottom right. And everything in between obviously.
The aim of the game is to score as low as possible, by guessing players that not many others have. You achieve more points by uessing more obscure players. For example, putting Troy Aikiman as the Cowboys Hall of Famer will score highly, but fear not as we have a list of the complete set of answers to game 65 of NFL Immaculate Grid.
Players That Played for Giants and 49ers
- Ray-Ray Armstrong
- David Baas
- Matt Bahr
- Antoine Bethea
- John Brandes
- Matt Breida
- Curtis Buckley
- Jim Burt
- Carter Campbell
- David Carr
- Matt Cavanaugh
- Adrian Colbert
- Ray Collins
- Lou Cordileone
- Jose Cortez
- Greg Cox
- Chuck Crist
- Craig Dahl
- Darqueze Dennard
- Al Dixon
- Leger Douzable
- Eddie Dove
- Damane Duckett
- Dick Enderle
- Jon Feliciano
- Jay Foreman
- Bob Gaiters
- Arnie Galiffa
- Robbie Gould
- Scott Gragg
- Leon Hall
- Matt Hazeltine
- John Hill
- Mike Hogan
- Colin Holba
- Tanner Hudson
- Ernie Hughes
- Brandon Jacobs
- Richie James
- William James
- Tony Jefferson
- Janoris Jenkins
- Josh Johnson
- Jim Krahl
- Roland Lakes
- Howie Livingston
- Mario Manningham
- Jim Maxwell
- Ed McCaffrey
- Jim McCann
- Colt McCoy
- Ramos McDonald
- Hugh McElhenny
- Leon McFadden
- Clifton McNeil
- R.W. McQuarters
- Jim Miller
- Damontre Moore
- Earl Morrall
- Alfred Morris
- Darryl Morris
- Louis Murphy
- Jim Norton
- Bart Oates
- Jim Obradovich
- R.C. Owens
- Bear Pascoe
- Dante Pettis
- Owen Pochman
- Joe Prokop
- Ray Rhodes
- Weston Richburg
- Jim Robinson
- Mike Sherrard
- Sam Silas
- Norm Snead
- Adam Snyder
- Bill Stits
- Ron Stone
- Nathan Stupar
- Aaron Thomas
- Y.A. Tittle
- Levine Toilolo
- Odessa Turner
- Austin Walter
- David Whitmore
- Walt Yowarsky
Players That Played for 49ers and Steelers
- Kwon Alexander
- Brian Allen
- Gary Anderson
- Matt Bahr
- Arnaz Battle
- Ed Beatty
- Steve Bono
- Ed Bradley
- Fred Bruney
- Brentson Buckner
- Dean Caliguire
- Tony Cline
- Adrian Cooper
- Lou Cordileone
- Tony Dungy
- Nick Feher
- Terence Garvin
- Kevin Greene
- Clark Haggans
- Javon Hargrave
- Bob Harrison
- Godwin Igwebuike
- John Henry Johnson
- Darin Jordan
- Travis Kirschke
- Dan LaRose
- Mike Lind
- Bobby Luna
- Mike Magac
- Cassius Marsh
- Marv Matuszak
- Ray Ray McCloud
- Vance McDonald
- Tim McKyer
- Art Michalik
- Dicky Moegle
- Earl Morrall
- James Parrish
- Todd Peterson
- Ed Pine
- Rollin Putzier
- Jeff Reed
- Allen Rossum
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Richard Seigler
- Stan Sheriff
- Cody Wallace
- Cedrick Wilson
- Ahkello Witherspoon
- Rod Woodson
49ers in the NFL Hall of Fame
- Larry Allen
- Isaac Bruce
- Fred Dean
- Edward DeBartolo Jr.
- Richard Dent
- Chris Doleman
- Kevin Greene
- Charles Haley
- Bob Hayes
- Rickey Jackson
- John Henry Johnson
- Jimmy Johnson
- Ronnie Lott
- Hugh McElhenny
- Joe Montana
- Randy Moss
- Leo Nomellini
- Terrell Owens
- Joe Perry
- Jerry Rice
- Deion Sanders
- O.J. Simpson
- Bob St. Clair
- Y.A. Tittle
- Bill Walsh
- Dave Wilcox
- Rod Woodson
- Bryant Young
- Steve Young
Players That Played for Rams and Giants
- Ben Agajanian
- Ray Agnew
- Bruce Anderson
- Ray-Ray Armstrong
- Akeem Ayers
- Connor Barwin
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Jamon Brown
- Josh Brown
- Terrell Burgess
- James Butler
- Rich Buzin
- John Carney
- Rob Carpenter
- Tim Carter
- Chris Claiborne
- Jerome Collins
- Pharoh Cooper
- Lou Cordileone
- Keith Crawford
- Lindon Crow
- Craig Dahl
- Roger Davis
- Donte Deayon
- Riley Dixon
- Kevin Dockery
- Leger Douzable
- Fred Dryer
- Daniel Fells
- Gordon Gravelle
- John Greco
- Rosey Grier
- Grant Haley
- Art Hauser
- Larry Hayes
- Madison Hedgecock
- Mike Horan
- Ed Hughes
- Brian Jackson
- Charlie Janerette
- Janoris Jenkins
- Gary Jeter
- Darcy Johnson
- Clarence Jones
- Michael Jordan
- Carl Karilivacz
- Bryan Kehl
- Jimmy Kennedy
- Sean Landeta
- Myron Lapka
- Art Lewis
- Jeremy Lincoln
- Cliff Livingston
- John LoVetere
- Tommy Maddox
- Brandon McGee
- Ed McGlasson
- Greg Meisner
- Frank Molden
- Eric Moore
- Chris Ogbonnaya
- Alec Ogletree
- Roman Phifer
- Milt Plum
- Willie Ponder
- Bosh Pritchard
- Steve Pritko
- Phil Ragazzo
- J.R. Reed
- Herb Rich
- Fred Robbins
- A’Shawn Robinson
- Andy Robustelli
- Jeff Rutledge
- Dwight Scales
- Jason Sehorn
- George Selvie
- Coty Sensabaugh
- Del Shofner
- Matt Skura
- Steve Smith
- Timothy Stokes
- Harland Svare
- Bill Swain
- Kurt Warner
- Stan West
Players That Played for Rams and Steelers
- Ben Agajanian
- Duane Allen
- John Baker
- Mark Barron
- Mitch Berger
- Jerome Bettis
- Steve Bono
- Charlie Bradshaw
- Jeff Brady
- Gene Breen
- Antoine Brooks
- Fred Bruney
- Rudy Bukich
- Chuck Cherundolo
- Lou Cordileone
- Willie Daniel
- Kevin Dotson
- Bob Dougherty
- Troy Edwards
- Donald Evans
- Sid Fournet
- Wayne Gandy
- Gordon Gravelle
- Kevin Greene
- Mike Henry
- Urban Henry
- Red Hickey
- Art Hunter
- Corey Ivy
- Bill Johnson
- Jamir Jones
- Mike Jones
- Ted Karras
- John Kenerson
- Justin King
- Ken Kirk
- Dan Kreider
- Tim Lester
- Gene Lipscomb
- Carl Littlefield
- Duval Love
- Tommy Maddox
- Frank Maher
- Shaun McDonald
- Paul McDonough
- Marshall McFadden
- Lou Michaels
- Jack Morris
- Tom Newberry
- Bob Nichols
- Jeremy Parquet
- John Petchel
- Roger Pillath
- George Platukis
- Myron Pottios
- Tim Powell
- Joe Repko
- Daryl Richardson
- Allen Robinson
- Jack Robinson
- Mike Rodak
- Elbie Schultz
- Charlie Seabright
- Mike Sebastian
- Coty Sensabaugh
- Milt Simington
- Ed Skoronski
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Ray Smith Sr.
- Ron Smith
- Jeremy Staat
- Max Starks
- George Strugar
- Ben Thomas
- Cam Thomas
- Clendon Thomas
- Tim Tyrrell
- Frank Varrichione
- Joe Williams
- Ahkello Witherspoon
Rams in the NFL Hall of Fame
- George Allen
- Jerome Bettis
- Bob Brown
- Isaac Bruce
- Eric Dickerson
- Marshall Faulk
- Tom Fears
- Bill George
- Sid Gillman
- Kevin Greene
- Winston Hill
- Elroy Hirsch
- David “Deacon” Jones
- Dick “Night Train” Lane
- James Lofton
- Tom Mack
- Ollie Matson
- Tommy McDonald
- Joe Namath
- Merlin Olsen
- Orlando Pace
- Dan Reeves
- Les Richter
- Andy Robustelli
- Tex Schramm
- Jackie Slater
- Norm Van Brocklin
- Dick Vermeil
- Kurt Warner
- Bob Waterfield
- Aeneas Williams
- Ron Yary
- Jack Youngblood
Players That Played for Giants and Cowboys
- Bobby Abrams
- Ray-Ray Armstrong
- Marvin Austin
- Micheal Barrow
- Jason Bell
- Martellus Bennett
- Charles Brown
- Courtney Brown
- Otto Brown
- Dan Campbell
- Chris Canty
- Scott Chandler
- Jeremy Clark
- Emmett Cleary
- Michael Coe
- Jim Colvin
- Dan Connor
- Jose Cortez
- Steve DeOssie
- Cameron Fleming
- Richmond Flowers
- Byron Frisch
- Jason Garrett
- Buzz Guy
- Johnathan Hankins
- Dwayne Harris
- Don Heinrich
- Scott Laidlaw
- Leon McFadden
- Tony McGee
- Jim Miller
- Damontre Moore
- Alfred Morris
- Craig Morton
- Dick Nolan
- Kevin Ogletree
- Steven Parker
- Elvis Patterson
- Beasley Reece
- Reggie Rucker
- George Selvie
- Mike Sherrard
- Les Shy
- Eric Smith
- Jaylon Smith
- Phillippi Sparks
- Ron Stone
- Omar Stoutmire
- Andy Stynchula
- Dave Thomas
- Darian Thompson
- Frank Walker
- Herschel Walker
- Everson Walls
- B.W. Webb
- Ken Willis
- Anthony Wright
Players That Played for Cowboys and Steelers
- Flozell Adams
- Will Allen
- Reggie Barnes
- Don Bishop
- Kris Brown
- Amos Bullocks
- Bill Butler
- Taco Charlton
- Mike Clark
- Reggie Collier
- Mike Connelly
- Buddy Dial
- Jayrone Elliott
- Thomas Everett
- Lee Folkins
- Clifton Geathers
- Cornell Gowdy
- Chaz Green
- Tony Hills
- Felix Jones
- Damontae Kazee
- Tim Lester
- Ray Mathews
- Mat McBriar
- Ernie Mills
- Dicky Moegle
- Quincy Ollison
- Paul Oswald
- Preston Pearson
- Mike Quinn
- Oliver Ross
- Allen Rossum
- Shaun Suisham
- Ryan Switzer
- James Washington
- B.W. Webb
- J.J. Wilcox
Cowboys in the NFL Hall of Fame
- Herb Adderley
- Troy Aikman
- Larry Allen
- Lance Alworth
- Cliff Harris
- Bob Hayes
- Charles Haley
- Chuck Howley
- Michael Irvin
- Tom Landry
- Bob Lilly
- Mel Renfro
- Deion Sanders
- Tex Schramm
- Roger Staubach
- Emmitt Smith
- Everson Walls
- Darren Woodson
- Randy White
- Jason Witten
- Gil Brandt
- Tony Dorsett
- Rayfield Wright
