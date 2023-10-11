As the NFL heads into Week 6, injuries are piling up, with many players being placed on injured reserve. If a player heads to the IR, they will miss at least four weeks. Which players are headed to the IR? Below is an NFL injury update with IR updates for notable players around the league.

NFL Injury Update: Which Notable Players Are Heading to the IR?

Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

From @GMFB: The status of #Browns QB Deshaun Watson (rotator cuff bruising) is up in the air; #AZCardinals RB James Conner (knee) is out the next four games; The #Vikings now need to play without WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for four games. pic.twitter.com/2LzewjVd2a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings have placed their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, on injured reserve. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Jefferson exited the game and did not return. The Chiefs won the game by a score of 27-20.

Jefferson is not eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest. The Vikings will rely on tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn in Jefferson’s absence.

With the Vikings at 1-4, the Vikings could be out of playoff contention by the time Jefferson is eligible to come back. Will Jefferson rush back and risk injury while trying to sign a long-term deal? Only time will tell.

Jefferson’s 2023 stats: 36 catches, 571 yards, and three touchdowns.

De’Von Achane – Miami Dolphins

Sources: Dolphins placing RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve due to his knee. Achane now will miss the Dolphins’ next four games – Carolina, at Philadelphia, New England, at Kansas City. With the team’s bye in Week 10, he will be eligible to next play Week 11 vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/UobF3JEWeH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Miami Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane has been placed on IR after suffering a knee injury in a 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Achane is not expected to miss the rest of the season. However, he will now miss at least the next four games, with a targeted return date of Week 11 against the Raiders.

Achane leads all running backs in yards per carry with 12.1. On the season, Achane has rushed the ball 38 times for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

The Dolphins will activate running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off the IR to pair with Raheem Mostert in the backfield.

Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones – Buffalo Bills

We’ve placed Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones on IR. Wishing 58 and 92 a speedy recovery! ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VDi3fA7OcU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2023

The Buffalo Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on IR after suffering injuries in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injuries suffered by Milano (leg) and Jones (pectoral) will require surgery.

Both players are out indefinitely, with the expectation that Milano and Jones will miss the rest of the season. It’s a crushing blow for a Buffalo team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Milano had 30 tackles and two interceptions, while Jones registered 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

James Conner – Arizona Cardinals

“Whoever we have up, they’ll get their touches.” Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says rookie RB Emari Demercado along with the other backs will opportunities with James Conner out. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/3gpaslO5o6 — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 11, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back James Conner on IR due to a knee injury suffered in a 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Conner will now miss a minimum of four games.

Conner was the bell-cow in Arizona, rushing for 364 yards on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

Arizona will turn to Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram in Conner’s absence.

