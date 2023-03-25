Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still figuring out his 2023 NFL season plans.

The 2022 season was spent rehabilitating the torn ACL which happened while OBJ was playing with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.

Two weeks ago, Beckham hosted a workout, and 11 teams sent representatives.

Everybody almost ran out after this one… 🤯🤯🤯 @obj pic.twitter.com/Lya6wg7wuN — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

OBJ looked great so what is the hold-up for him?

It is a weird offseason, and running backs and wide receivers are being cut and traded in an unprecedented way.

Hope is not lost for OBJ, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington who predicts that he will end up with the New York Jets.

What Darlington Said

Darlington believes both sides want a deal to happen.

.@JeffDarlington says OBJ to the Jets is STILL a possibility: "We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done." pic.twitter.com/zRo65nLnlr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 23, 2023

The Jets signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

They traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

Darlington does not think this influx of new Jets wide receivers closes the door on OBJ joining the team.

He said:

“We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done.”

Jets Fans Are On The Edge Of Their Seats

Jets fans have been waiting for word that the Green Bay Packers would trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to their team.

Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, that much we know for sure because he said it out loud for the world to hear on the Pat McAfee Show over a week ago.

Here is what we do not know because the reports have been publicly refuted.

The first is that Rodgers gave the Jets a list of players he would like on the team.

Allen Lazard and Odell Beckham Jr. were on the list.

Rogers said the reporting on the list is not true.

Aaron Rodgers has given the Jets a free agent wish list, per @diannaESPN List includes: WR Randall Cobb

WR Allen Lazard

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

TE Marcedes Lewis pic.twitter.com/KSMqpFkZaj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 14, 2023

The second is that Odell Beckham Jr. wants $20 million a year.

OBJ said that his salary demand is not true though he said he felt like $4 million was not enough.

Does all of this speculation mean that both Rodgers and OBJ will be on the New York Jets roster for Week 1?

It is a long offseason ahead so it is really hard to say what will happen and by when.

