The National Football League (NFL) recently reasserted its gambling regulations, spotlighting the constraints placed on players and staff. These guidelines underline the league’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity of the competition while preserving team harmony.

Before we go in-depth on what players can and cannot do, let’s first take a quick look at what the 2022 NFL Gambling Policy says.

Brief Rundown of NFL Gambling Policy

NFL Players Can:

Place non-sports bets at legally operated casinos and at horse or dog racing tracks during their personal time, including during the season.

Bet on other professional (e.g., NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, MLS), college, international, and Olympic sports competitions.

NFL Players Can’t:

Bet on NFL games.

Engage in gambling within NFL facilities.

Gamble in the parking lot of team facilities.

Disclose non-public NFL information.

Enter a sportsbook during the NFL season.

Maintain any social, business, or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

Participate in fantasy contests where the prize exceeds $250.

What Can’t NFL Personnel Gamble On?

As per the NFL’s 2022 gambling protocol, wagering on NFL games and other sports could potentially tarnish the reputation of the game and disrupt team unity, so this is strictly forbidden. This policy casts a wide net, also barring all NFL personnel, excluding players, from betting on other professional sports leagues like the NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, and MLS.

This means although players can bet on other sports, team staff are prohibited from doing so.

All personnel, players included, are banned from partaking in gambling activities at NFL facilities or disclosing any confidential NFL information. Furthermore, all NFL players are required to give their ‘best effort’ in during NFL games as a preventative measure against corruption.

No Fantasy Contests With Prizes Greater Than $250

Highlighting its firm stance on gambling, the NFL also noted that players cannot partake in fantasy contests where the prize exceeds $250. Furthermore, betting activities aren’t allowed even within the vicinity of team facilities, extending to the car park.

They are also prohibited from visiting a sportsbook during the NFL season or fostering any social, business, or personal relationships with sports gamblers. Yet, the policy is not devoid of leniency. Players can indulge in non-sports betting at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks in their personal time, including during the season. A spin of the roulette wheel or a hand of blackjack is allowed within the rules.

In March 2020, the collective bargaining agreement permitted the establishment of sportsbooks in NFL stadiums. Despite this, all NFL personnel are forbidden from using these sportsbooks during the season.

NFL Personnel Investments

NFL personnel cannot work for or run a gambling company. Also, they can’t own any part of a gambling company that makes money from sports betting, unless under certain circumstances.

These circumstances are:

The person owns part of the company only through mutual funds or other similar types of accounts that are not self-managed. This implies that they have no direct control over these investments.

The company is publicly traded (its shares are sold on the stock market), and the person’s ownership is a tiny fraction of all the company’s shares. Also, the main business of the company is not related to sports betting, and the person does not have any role in the company and can’t access any confidential company information.

Before investing in such a company, NFL personnel need to get advice from the NFL office. They may need to prove that these conditions are met, and if these conditions are no longer valid, they must sell their ownership in the company.

Gambling Law Shift Means Change in NFL Stance

Interestingly, the landscape of sports gambling underwent a massive shift in 2018 when the Supreme Court lifted the ban on sports gambling in most parts of the country. The NFL, which was once a staunch opponent of gambling, has since adapted to this change and now hosts major events in gambling hubs such as Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, the league maintains a stringent approach toward any violation of its gambling rules. History reveals numerous instances of harsh disciplinary action against players for gambling infringements, the most recent case being that of four Detroit Lions players, including Jameson Williams.

