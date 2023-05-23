NFL News and Rumors

NFL Makes Rule Changes To Kickoff, Former And Current NFL Stars Respond

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The NFL has gone ahead with changes to the NFL Kickoff despite the changes being vehemently opposed by players and coaches.

The NFL made a significant rule change that will come into effect during the 2023 season. Starting next season, any fair catch inside a team’s own 25-yard line on a kickoff or safety kick will automatically result in the ball being placed at the 25-yard line. This rule change, aimed at player safety, was met with mixed reactions.

For Now, It’s a One Year Rule

Despite unanimous opposition from special teams coordinators, the rule change was approved by the NFL. The new rule eliminates much of the incentive for teams to return kickoffs since they can now opt for a fair catch and start their offensive drive from the 25-yard line. Special teams coordinators expressed their concern about the impact this change will have on the strategy and excitement of the game.

The NFL emphasized that this rule change is for a one-year trial period and will be re-evaluated afterward. The league cited the NCAA’s kickoff rules as a template for this change. However, several players and analysts expressed skepticism about the long-term implications of this decision.

Former and Current Players Sound-off

Panthers punter Johnny Hekker took to social media to voice his concern, suggesting that this could be the beginning of the end for kickoffs in football. Former player Mitchell Schwartz echoed Hekker’s sentiment, acknowledging that fair catches don’t address all the blocking and contact that occurs before the kick is caught. Former punter and podcast host Pat McAfee called the rule change “a joke,” expressing his disapproval.

A Bigger Impact Than Just The Game

The impact of this rule change extends beyond gameplay. Teams may now reconsider their roster strategies, particularly in terms of selecting returners and coverage team players. With kickoffs becoming less influential, teams might prioritize offensive and defensive talent over experienced returners or coverage specialists.

For players fighting for roster spots, special teams have traditionally been a crucial avenue to secure a place on the team. However, if one aspect of special teams becomes less significant, coaching staff and front offices may shift their focus to other skill positions, potentially altering the landscape of roster decisions.

As the new rule takes effect, its consequences will unfold throughout the 2023 season. The NFL will closely monitor its impact on player safety and the overall dynamics of the game, shaping future discussions on the role of kickoffs in football.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus kicks the ball.

Denver Broncos Release Kicker Brandon McManus After Nine Seasons

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  35min
NFL News and Rumors
wpf-607ff31844a0c196c3a88be0d55fceb2-wpf-Roger-Goodell
Roger Goodell Reportedly Close to Extension With NFL Through 2027
Author image Colin Lynch  •  43min
NFL News and Rumors
Panthers first year head coach Frank Reich (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Coach Frank Reich Calls 3 QBs ‘Really Sharp’ During Monday’s OTA
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills v Washington Redskins
NFL Passes Controversial Fair Catch Rule For 2023 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Honoring Jim Brown Could Be A Complicated Decision For The Cleveland Browns
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
49ers Star Deebo Samuel Gifts Mom, Brother with New Cars
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady player props and free NFL picks
Tom Brady Reportedly Purchases Minority Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Colin Lynch  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top