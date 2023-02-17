NFL News and Rumors

NFL May Ban “Tush-Push” Quarterback Sneak Play In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

It is the NFL offseason which means the league will use this time to reevaluate rules, penalties, and anything else it sees fit to look at and potentially change.

FOX rules analyst and former NFL Vice President of Officiating, Dean Blandino, believes one thing on the league’s review list of items could be the so-called “tush-push” play.

This is the quarterback sneak where essentially players behind the quarterback push his body forward.

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a lot of success executing this play in 2022.

Blandino explains why he thinks this play is in jeopardy of being outlawed in 2023.

He said:

“The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play. It’s not an aesthetically pleasing play.”

How Would Officials Enforce A “Tush-Push” Violation?

It is not clear who believes football needs to be aesthetically pleasing.

It is a violent game that is very strategic.

If the NFL says this play is not allowed, how will the officials enforce it?

Quarterback sneaks happen all of the time in games so would the “regular” sneak be allowed but the “tush-push” be disallowed?

It could lead to more ambiguity where there is already plenty for other penalties.

Ask ten people what a legal NFL catch is, and it is possible to get ten different answers.

Roughing the passer and holding are also subjective.

Officiating is difficult and controversial enough; adding more subjectivity with a rule on this play is not good for the game.

“Tush-Push” Is Not The Only Unskillful Play.

The quarterback spikes the ball to stop the clock usually in a two-minute or lesser-timed drive.

That is not skillful or aesthetically pleasing either, but it is a necessary play in every team’s offensive playbook especially when time and timeouts are few.

Will the NFL look at that play and potentially outlaw it for the same reason?

The NFL, should it choose to address the “tush-push” play, is going to open the door to allow officials to make even more calls that can ultimately win or lose games for teams.

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
