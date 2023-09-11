NFL News and Rumors

NFL Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets


Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
5 min read
Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season concludes tonight with Monday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Will the Bills continue their AFC East dominance, or will the Jets begin the Aaron Rodgers era with a victory? Below, we examine the Bills vs. Jets odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

NFL Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Odds

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Zach Wilson
May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warm up during OTA’s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Which team will win the Monday night showdown between AFC East rivals?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Bills as a slight 2-point favorite.

The Bills have had the upper hand against the Jets as of late, with Buffalo winning five of the last six against New York.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Buffalo Bills New York Jets Play
Moneyline -127 +107 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-107) +2 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline at 11:30 a.m. ET on 9/11. Subject to change.

NFL Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Predictions And Picks

Jets +2 (-113)

The key matchup will be the Jets’ offensive line against the Bills’ front four. The Jets starting offensive line has barely shared the field due to an injury to left tackle Duane Brown. However, the Bills will be without their top pass rusher, linebacker Von Miller.

The Jets’ defense should be a top-5 unit, and they’ve been able to contain Bills quarterback Josh Allen through the air. In two games last season, Allen combined for 36 completions, 352 yards, and one touchdown. However, Allen was dealing with an elbow injury.

When in doubt, home underdogs in division games are typically the bet to place in Week 1 since they were 7-0 ATS in the last five years before they went 1-2 on Sunday.

However, the Jets significantly upgraded at quarterback with Rodgers, and the defense remains an elite unit. Taking the Jets to cover is the play.

Bet on Jets +2 (-113) at BetOnline

NFL Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Best Prop Bets

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown +140

The public is going to be all over Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson scoring a touchdown against the Bills. Yet, it’s the perfect spot for Wilson to reach the end zone.

With a trio of inconsistent quarterbacks in 2022, Wilson still managed to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with 83 catches, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns.

Rodgers loves to look for his star receiver in the red zone, especially in man coverage on the outside (cc: Davante Adams).

If Wilson does score tonight, look for it to be on a dime from Rodgers in the red zone, similar to the touchdown he caught in the preseason against the New York Giants.

Bet on Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+140) at BetOnline

Josh Allen 49+ Rushing Yards (+108)

The Buffalo Bills would love for nothing more than their star quarterback to rush less. It’s why the Bills signed running back Damien Harris to pair with James Cook, so Allen can avoid the big hits that come with running the ball.

However, Allen is not the type of quarterback to play it safe.

In the first game against the Jets in 2022, Allen rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. In their second matchup, Allen rushed for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Until Allen shows he will hand the ball off consistently, he will play a major role in Buffalo’s rushing attack. With an elite defensive line harassing him all night, expect Allen to run around all night.

Bet on Josh Allen 49+ Rushing Yards (+108) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bills Jets NFL News and Rumors



Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.


Dan Girolamo





