NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit amid historic snowstorm

The NFL has moved Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit following a historic snowstorm which hit western New York this week.

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills (+400) are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (+525) and San Francisco 49ers (+750).

Sunday’s game at 1pm EST, originally scheduled to be held at New Era Field in Buffalo, NY has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, MI due to a potentially historic snowstorm.

No way the snowstorm hitting Buffalo really looks like the Bills' logo 😅🤯 (h/t @SabresAfterDark, @US_Stormwatch) pic.twitter.com/6ouRCtG2mg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 18, 2022

Bills star QB Josh Allen (+525) has fallen slightly in NFL betting for the MVP race as the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+110) takes the lead ahead of Tua Tagovaiola (+400).

Buffalo will look to bounce back from two straight losses to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings this weekend against a Browns side that has fallen to defeat five times in the last six outings.

Allen (right elbow injury) was limited at Bills practice again on Thursday and spotted wearing an arm brace. The 26-year-old had a game to forget against Minnesota, throwing an interception in the final drive whilst down three.

Good Morning Buffalo pic.twitter.com/2KxXd2tUoV — Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 18, 2022

Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Odds

NFL Odds Play Buffalo Bills -370 Cleveland Browns +300

Note: Odds are subject to change