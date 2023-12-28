NFL News and Rumors

NFL MVP Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson As Week 17 Favorite

Jeff Hawkins
Following the NFL’s topsy-turvy Week 16 action, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is running in front of the pack.  

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen stepped up their pace, while 49ers QB Brock Purdy stumbled. 

After leading the Ravens to a 33-19 win over the 49ers, Jackson (-190) remained the favorite to claim the regular-season MVP honor, according to Betonline Sportsbook. 

Here is what the top five candidates will face during Week 17: 

Lamar Jackson Earns NFL MVP Favorite Status

  • Lamar Jackson (-185): In a clash of first-place teams, the AFC North-leading Ravens (12-3) host the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Jackson told ESPN the Ravens needed to keep a “level head” as the Ravens are gaining attention as the league’s top Super Bowl contender. 
  • Christian McCaffrey  (+400): The 49ers (11-4) have already clinched the NFC West and the Washington Commanders have dropped six straight. McCaffrey could gain MVP momentum by going up against the Commanders, the league’s No. 32-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (384.3). 
  • Tua Tagovailoa (+750): Tagovailoa leads the top offensive unit in the NFL, averaging 411.5 yards per game. The Dolphins, who are coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, also lead the league in passing yards per game (275.1) and scoring (30.9). The Dolphins can clinch the regular-season title in Week 17 with a win over the Ravens. 
  • Brock Purdy (+900): One of the MVP favorites for much of the season, Purdy faltered against the Ravens, throwing four interceptions. Replaced by Sam Darnold for the final 19 snaps, Purdy departed with a stinger he sustained in Week 15 and aggravated on Christmas. Purdy participated in Wednesday’s practice and should start against the struggling Commanders. 
  • Josh Allen (+950): Allen has led the Buffalo Bills (9-6) out of their early season and funk and remains in contention to earn a share of the AFC East title. The Bills, winners of three straight, need to win their final two games and the Dolphins need to drop both outings.

NFL MVP Odds

Updated top-five odds for NFL MVP odds entering Week 17, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Player NFL MVP Odds Play
Lamar Jackson -185 BetOnline logo
Christian McCaffrey +400 BetOnline logo
Tua Tagovailoa +750 BetOnline logo
Brock Purdy +900 BetOnline logo
Josh Allen +950 BetOnline logo

* Odds as of Wednesday

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
