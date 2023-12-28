Following the NFL’s topsy-turvy Week 16 action, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is running in front of the pack.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen stepped up their pace, while 49ers QB Brock Purdy stumbled.

After leading the Ravens to a 33-19 win over the 49ers, Jackson (-190) remained the favorite to claim the regular-season MVP honor, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Here is what the top five candidates will face during Week 17:

In the biggest moment of the game, @Tua called his shot to @cheetah. McDaniel had total trust in his guys. 🤞 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/1kkTSvcXbs — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson Earns NFL MVP Favorite Status

Lamar Jackson (-185): In a clash of first-place teams, the AFC North-leading Ravens (12-3) host the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Jackson told ESPN the Ravens needed to keep a “level head” as the Ravens are gaining attention as the league’s top Super Bowl contender.

Christian McCaffrey (+400): The 49ers (11-4) have already clinched the NFC West and the Washington Commanders have dropped six straight. McCaffrey could gain MVP momentum by going up against the Commanders, the league’s No. 32-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (384.3).

Tua Tagovailoa (+750): Tagovailoa leads the top offensive unit in the NFL, averaging 411.5 yards per game. The Dolphins, who are coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, also lead the league in passing yards per game (275.1) and scoring (30.9). The Dolphins can clinch the regular-season title in Week 17 with a win over the Ravens.

Brock Purdy (+900): One of the MVP favorites for much of the season, Purdy faltered against the Ravens, throwing four interceptions. Replaced by Sam Darnold for the final 19 snaps, Purdy departed with a stinger he sustained in Week 15 and aggravated on Christmas. Purdy participated in Wednesday’s practice and should start against the struggling Commanders.

Josh Allen (+950): Allen has led the Buffalo Bills (9-6) out of their early season and funk and remains in contention to earn a share of the AFC East title. The Bills, winners of three straight, need to win their final two games and the Dolphins need to drop both outings.

NFL MVP Odds

Updated top-five odds for NFL MVP odds entering Week 17, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Player NFL MVP Odds Play Lamar Jackson -185 Christian McCaffrey +400 Tua Tagovailoa +750 Brock Purdy +900 Josh Allen +950

* Odds as of Wednesday