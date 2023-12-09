NFL News and Rumors

NFL MVP Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists QBs Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy Week 14 Betting Favorites

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

On the final play of the third quarter, Dak Prescott dropped back in the pocket and scanned the Carolina Panthers’ third-down defense. Tight end Jake Ferguson worked his way open and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit his target for a key 24-yard gain.

Three plays later, the Cowboys started pulling away from the overmatched Panthers. Aided by Prescott, the Cowboys converted seven of 16 third-down situations and earned a 33-10 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 19.

Prescott’s ability to produce big plays during key situations keyed Betonline Sportsbook to list Prescott (+225) as the Week 14 favorite to earn the NFL regular-season Most Valuable Player honor.

Zak Prescott: ‘It Was About Focusing’

In what could have been considered a trap game, the Cowboys started slowly against the league’s worst team. One three-and-out on their opening possession and Prescott elevated his teammates’ performance.

“It was about focusing on where we were and, if you look on paper, a lesser opponent,” Prescott said, as reported by The Associated Press. “… So we had to get going fast and not take them lightly and keep the focus high. And, yeah, we got the job done.”

Prescott ranks first in the NFL with 26 touchdown passes and fifth with 288 completions and 3,234 yards. At 9-3, the Cowboys trail the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles by one game. The teams meet Sunday night at Dallas in Week 14’s headlining matchup.

To maintain his MVP favorite status, Prescott will need to produce against the Eagles during prime time.

Brock Purdy (+250) is giving Prescott a push for MVP honors. The San Francisco 49ers QB leads the league with a 116.1 rating and 75.6 adjusted QB rating.

The 49ers (9-3) lead the NFC West by three games over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. If Purdy guides the 49ers past the visiting Seahawks on Sunday, it would virtually eliminate the division rival and add to his big-game resume.

NFL Regular Season MVP Odds

Updated odds for 2023 NFL Regular Season MVP award, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

* Odds as of Friday

49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Cowboys Eagles NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top