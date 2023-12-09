On the final play of the third quarter, Dak Prescott dropped back in the pocket and scanned the Carolina Panthers’ third-down defense. Tight end Jake Ferguson worked his way open and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit his target for a key 24-yard gain.

Three plays later, the Cowboys started pulling away from the overmatched Panthers. Aided by Prescott, the Cowboys converted seven of 16 third-down situations and earned a 33-10 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 19.

Prescott’s ability to produce big plays during key situations keyed Betonline Sportsbook to list Prescott (+225) as the Week 14 favorite to earn the NFL regular-season Most Valuable Player honor.

The leader Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/Gy9HVB5oPU — ✭ Shane ✭ (@shane_8804) December 6, 2023

Zak Prescott: ‘It Was About Focusing’

In what could have been considered a trap game, the Cowboys started slowly against the league’s worst team. One three-and-out on their opening possession and Prescott elevated his teammates’ performance.

“It was about focusing on where we were and, if you look on paper, a lesser opponent,” Prescott said, as reported by The Associated Press. “… So we had to get going fast and not take them lightly and keep the focus high. And, yeah, we got the job done.”

Prescott ranks first in the NFL with 26 touchdown passes and fifth with 288 completions and 3,234 yards. At 9-3, the Cowboys trail the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles by one game. The teams meet Sunday night at Dallas in Week 14’s headlining matchup.

To maintain his MVP favorite status, Prescott will need to produce against the Eagles during prime time.

Brock Purdy (+250) is giving Prescott a push for MVP honors. The San Francisco 49ers QB leads the league with a 116.1 rating and 75.6 adjusted QB rating.

The 49ers (9-3) lead the NFC West by three games over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. If Purdy guides the 49ers past the visiting Seahawks on Sunday, it would virtually eliminate the division rival and add to his big-game resume.

Dak Prescott sits down with Jason Garrett to reflect his 8 year journey as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. They talked about the memories,learning from SF loss earlier this year and the adjustments 4️⃣ made to ultimately got to his best stretch of games in his career, CeeDee… pic.twitter.com/JRZYVEyj6e — MartinTalkCowboys (@DAK_4_MVP) December 9, 2023

NFL Regular Season MVP Odds

Updated odds for 2023 NFL Regular Season MVP award, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

2023 NFL Regular-Season MVP Odds Play Dak Prescott +225 Brock Purdy +250 Jalen Hurts +450 Tyreek Hill +700 Patrick Mahomes +950 Lamar Jackson +1000 Tua Tagovailoa +1100 Christian McCaffrey +2200 Josh Allen +5000

* Odds as of Friday