Sports media professionals who normally break the news are unfortunately making the news.

ProFootball Talk reported that major cuts were coming to NFL Network back in early March.

Even though we knew cuts were coming, we were surprised when three prominent personalities got their pink slips this week.

NFL Network, instituted in November 2003, will never generate the profit that the NFL games will.

This is presumably the impetus for the cost-cutting measures.

The three NFL Network personalities let go so far are as follows:

1. Rachel Bonnetta

Rachel Bonnetta has a quirky on-air personality that was not the norm for NFL Network personalities.

Many thought when Kay Adams departed Good Morning Football in 2022 that Bonnetta would get the job since she frequently filled in for Adams.

She famously dressed as Brian Daboll for the Halloween edition of NFL GameDay.

LFGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!! COACH OF THE YEAR BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/QRKXQpV2fL — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) February 10, 2023

Bonnetta is a Canadian native who has been with NFL Network since 2021.

2. Jim Trotter

The discussion was about CJ Stroud not running the 40 at his Pro Day. For me, it's a non-issue and here's why. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/c69aL4lHz5 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 22, 2023

Jim Trotter was on the air for NFL Network as recently as the NFL spring meetings.

He is an experienced reporter who started with The San Diego Union-Tribune and has worked for NBC Sports, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated.

Trotter is a graduate of Howard University.

He joined NFL Network in 2018 and was always trying to encourage improvement on diversity issues in the NFL.

3. Mike Giardi

"If it's free, why not get two?" @ZayFlowers took advantage of two teams taking him to dinner in the same night 😂 @MikeGiardi pic.twitter.com/koqsW1szQ4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 25, 2023

Like Trotter, Mike Giardi joined NFL Network in 2018.

He is New England based and worked for New England Cable News and Comcast Sports Net New England before joining NFL Network.

Giardi covered the Patriots during the glory years.

Conclusion

It is not clear what criteria NFL Network used to make the cuts, how these three were included, or if there are more cuts coming.

All three are recognizable names and faces on a variety of NFL Network programs aired all year around not just during the season.

While we know ESPN is also making cuts, it is hard to believe that each of the three will not have new jobs with new outlets before the 2023 NFL season kicks off in September.

NFL Betting Guides 2023