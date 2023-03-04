The 2023 NFL offseason once again is intriguing because of the quarterbacks who could switch teams between now and August.

Baker Mayfield is a free-agent quarterback who reportedly has the interest of the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield is the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent four seasons in Cleveland, leading the Browns to their first playoff win in over twenty years in 2020.

Traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022 after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield had ups and downs and was ultimately released and signed by the Los Angeles Rams.

He had a big debut in Los Angeles days after being signed and was ultimately named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Rams on a late-game drive that broke their 6 game-losing streak.

Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday, picked up by the Rams on Tuesday, and stepped in to play his first game for LA on Thursday Night Football. He just led a 98-yard game-winning in the final minute to end LA's 6-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/y0e7Dxa0nu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 9, 2022

LET 👨‍🍳 HIM 👨‍🍳 BAKE 👨‍🍳@bakermayfield is your NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/AQE2B0ZjNZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2022

The 49ers And Their Quarterbacks: The Saga Continues

It has become an annual offseason occurrence for the 49ers to have quarterback drama; however, this season it is worse than normal.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that Jimmy Garoppolo will not be back with the team in 2023.

By letting him walk, the 49ers have two young quarterbacks on the roster coming off injuries.

Trey Lance missed the majority of 2022 but is expected to be ready for off-season workouts.

Brock Purdy, the 49ers rookie sensation who unfortunately suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship, has a complicated timeline for return.

His late February surgery was postponed until March for inflammation.

When he finally gets into surgery, the extent of the injury and repair will become evident.

It could be a six-month timeline or a 12-month timeline for his return.

I can't think of a less productive conversation topic than Brock Purdy vs. Trey Lance at a time when one hasn't even had surgery for a torn UCL and neither is fully cleared to play. "Let's wait and see" is a fine take (it's really the only feasible one right now) — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 3, 2023

With the lingering health questions of 49ers quarterbacks, signing Mayfield would be a logical move.

Would Mayfield and Lance be competing for the starting job over the summer?

That is unclear also; Mayfield was a starter with the Browns but struggled in Carolina and was ultimately benched.

Consistency has been an issue for him since he tore the labrum in his throwing shoulder as the Browns’ QB1 during the 2022 season.

