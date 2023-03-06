News

NFL News: 5 Notable NFL Offseason Dates For 2023

Wendi Oliveros
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks

The NFL 2022 season ended with Super Bowl 57.

Less than one month later, we are in the throes of the 2023 NFL offseason.

With the 2023 NFL Combine concluded, here are five noteworthy dates/events coming up in the offseason.

1. March 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET

Teams have until 4:00 PM ET on March 7, 2023, to apply the franchise tag to one of their players whose contract expired after the 2022 season.

A franchise tag is essentially a one-year contract that keeps the player from entering free agency.

Quarterbacks eligible for franchise tags that are not yet tagged include Geno Smith and Daniel Jones.

2. March 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET

This is the official start date of the 2023 NFL season and the start of free agency.

Players not under contract with a team can officially sign with a new team as of March 15 at 4:00 PM ET.

The official communication period between players, agents, and teams is from March 13 at 12:00 PM ET through March 15 at 3:59 ET.

Given the number of free agents and the short timeline, this is often called the free agent frenzy.

It is worth noting that free agents can be signed in the months ahead, but this is when free agency officially begins.

3. April 3 Or April 17, 2023

Offseason workout programs begin.

For teams with a new head coach, they start on April 3, and for teams with the same head coach as last season, the offseason workouts begin on April 17.

4. April 27-29, 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City from April 27-April 29, 2023.

This is the culmination of the due diligence teams’ front offices and coaching staffs have been doing on college players through scouting, the NFL Combine, and designated university Pro Days.

The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will host the draft but not make a selection until the last pick of the first round (No. 31 overall).

5. May 2, 2023

May 2 is the deadline for NFL teams to exercise fifth-year options for players drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the option is not exercised, the player becomes a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

With the option exercised, the player remains with the team through the 2024 season.

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert are among the 2020 first-round draft picks impacted by this deadline.

Teams that know they want to retain the player for the long term may exercise the option and work on negotiating a long-term contract in the meantime.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top