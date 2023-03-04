Last month, the NFL‘s Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was introduced.

Though their formal induction does not happen until August, it is never too early to look ahead at who will be on the ballot for the first time and eligible for the Class of 2024.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 include Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, Eric Berry, Brandon Marshall, Haloti Ngata, Jamaal Charles, Doug Baldwin, Jordy Nelson, Connor Barwin, Sebastian Janikowski, Kyle Williams and Andrew Luck. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

One of the most noteworthy names on the list is former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Will Luck be a member of the HOF Class of 2024?

The way-too-early prediction is no, and here are the reasons why.

1. He Played Six Seasons

Though his career officially spanned seven seasons from 2012-2018, Luck, 33, was injured and missed the entire 2017 season.

He started in 86 regular season games and 8 postseason games for the Colts.

His win-loss record is 57-37.

This is a small body of work for Hall of Fame voters to evaluate which is the main reason he will not make it in on the first ballot.

2. He Is Out Of the Public Eye

For better or worse, candidates under consideration for the HOF should be out in the public presence somewhere.

It is not even clear if Luck is still living in the United States.

He rode off into the sunset after his shocking retirement announcement and has really lived a happy, quiet, and low-key family life with his wife and children.

To make his case, fans would need to see Luck surface soon and be visible; it is part of the self-marketing that accompanies Hall of Fame consideration for candidates on the fringe.

He has made very few public appearances since he retired before the 2019 NFL season.

Those appearances were related to his 2022 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Luck’s induction into the College Football HOF is a much easier case to make since he transformed the Stanford football program when he was there.

3. He Does Not Have Enough Stats

Luck was a great quarterback.

In his rookie season (2012), he set the record for most passing yards by a rookie quarterback with 4,374.

Luck was a four-time Pro Bowler.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was his comeback in 2018 after a year off due to injuries.

He won the 2018 NFL Comeback of the Year award because he threw for over 4,500 yards with 39 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions during that season.

For his career, he threw for over 23,000 yards with 183 touchdowns and 96 interceptions.

There is no doubt that had Luck continued playing at a high level, he would have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

By curtailing his career, he also diminished his chances of getting in on a first ballot or perhaps ever.

