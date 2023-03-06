Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle is a first-ballot NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer.

He is a member of the Class of 2023 inducted to be inducted on August 5, 2023.

New Hall of Famers have many decisions to make; one of the most important is who will present them.

Thomas reached a decision and is sticking close to home.

Who Will Present Thomas In Canton?

Thomas has selected his wife Annie and their four children as his presenters in Canton.

#Browns legend Joe Thomas said his wife, Annie, and his four kids will be his presenters Aug. 5 during enshrinement ceremony in Canton. @beaconjournal @CantonRepdotcom — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 6, 2023

This is fitting since Annie was the one person who knew that Thomas was a member of the Class of 2023 and kept it a secret from him to orchestrate the perfect surprise.

Joe Thomas (@JoeThomas73) tells the story of finding out that he was going into the @ProFootballHOF For Joe's full appearance: https://t.co/tewJXbbgce pic.twitter.com/VtUEb8F2sY — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 15, 2023

Hall Of Fame Weekend Will Be A Browns Fanfest

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Browns fans will be traveling the short distance to Canton for the Hall of Fame festivities.

To begin with, the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, 2023.

Then, there will be 1,000s in the audience donning Joe Thomas jerseys for his induction.

The only thing better for the Browns would be if Joe Thomas joined the coaching staff or broadcasting booth for the team.

He has helped out at training camp in prior years with the offensive linemen, and he has done some preseason color commentary for the Browns, but his family remains his main focus at this point.

What Is Thomas Up To Now?

Joe Thomas is a very busy guy.

He was honored by his college alma mater at a Wisconsin Badgers basketball game recently.

Wisconsin legend and pro football HOFer Joe Thomas honored at the half.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/lYbuKLgjzt — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) February 23, 2023

He is an NFL Network analyst and was at work at the NFL Combine this past week.

During the weekend of coverage, NFL Network prepared a surprise throwback montage in black and white to showcase Joe Thomas’s skills during his 2007 NFL Combine.

Throwing it back to 2007 when HOF OL @joethomas73 took part in the Combine 🔥 📱: Players Only Combine streaming on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/UHDDOg8MIs — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023

Next Up: Hiking The Inca Trail

He is training for the challenging 26-mile Inca Trail hike to Machu Picchu later in the spring.

Thomas is sharing his rigorous training regimen on Twitter.

Getting comfortable being uncomfortable starts today! Just a little bit more than a month to the Inca Trail trek!! Altitude chamber at Indoorance Madison!! 2-3x per week incline walking at 2.0mph for 60 min @ 11k’ altitude. Adding 15 min per week pic.twitter.com/tqvvRdjNBC — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 28, 2023

Thomas is sharpening his athletic skills after his NFL retirement, but there is probably still a little downtime for fishing as he infamously did on his draft day with his father during the 2007 NFL Draft.

Never forget when Joe Thomas went fishing during the draft instead of being there 😂 pic.twitter.com/x1j9nhJ1qw — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) April 29, 2020

NFL Betting Guides 2023