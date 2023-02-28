NFL News and Rumors

NFL News: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Teams For HOF Game

Wendi Oliveros
Hall of Fame Game

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced the two teams who will be facing off in the Hall of Fame game on August 3, 2023.

The Hall of Fame game kicks off the 2023 NFL season, and this year it will feature a matchup between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

Many predicted these would be the teams selected because the HOF Class of 2023 contains prominent members of each team.

For the Jets, the Hall of Famers are Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, and for the Browns, Joe Thomas is a member of the 2023 induction class.

What It Means For Fans

It means that anyone who is not a Cleveland Browns fan who wants to go to the game had better get a ticket quickly.

The Browns fans have a short 50-mile drive from Cleveland to Canton, Ohio where the game is played.

Expect a sea of orange and brown worn by many throughout the HOF events.

Browns And Jets Have To Get Ready For 2023 Quicker

Playing in the Hall of Fame game is an honor.

However, it does come with logistical and planning concerns for each team.

The two teams will have four preseason games (instead of the usual three) and will report to training camp sooner.

Essentially, the Browns and Jets preseason is curtailed, but given their famous players are being inducted into the Hall of Fame that weekend, it is worth it.

What To Look For In A Browns Vs. Jets Matchup

To begin with, the Browns will want to avenge the 2022 Week 2 loss to the Jets that was unacceptable.

Leading by 13 points with less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Jets, with Joe Flacco as the quarterback, came back and won by the score of 31-30.

The Browns did not have Deshaun Watson in this game as he was serving his 11-game suspension.

As for the Jets, it is anyone’s guess who the starting quarterback will be for them.

How much time any starters play in this game is also to be determined given how early it is.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
