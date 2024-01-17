Idle from Super Wild Card weekend, the San Francisco 49ers remained Betonline Sportsbook’s favorite to capture Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

The 49ers (+175) hold the best odds, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (+280), Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills (+450). The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were listed next at +800 to round out the top four.

Here are snapshots and predictions for the NFL’s four divisional-round games:

Texans Defensive Highlights Against Lamar Jackson & The Baltimore Ravens Week 1: • 4 Sacks

• 1 Interception

• 2 Forced Fumbles

• QBR Rating- 12.2 pic.twitter.com/7pKccQEbII — Networking The Streets 🌎🎲♟️ (@ntsmonopoly) January 16, 2024

Saturday

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-9), 4:30 p.m.

Behind rookie QB C.J. Stroud, the Texans issued a Wild Card statement with a 45-14 beatdown of the visiting Cleveland Browns.

The Texans’ playoff rout against one of the AFC’s top defensive squads surprised many pundits. Their postseason run should end at the No. 1-seeded Ravens.

NFL MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson again will be a key.

With the top seed clinched, Jackson sat out Week 18 and remained idle last weekend.

Will he be rusty?

It probably won’t matter much with the Ravens’ defense, who ranked first in regular-season points allowed per game (16.5) . Stroud may be a future AFC force, but he’ll have to wait to earn his first AFC Championship Game appearance. The Ravens topped the Texans, 25-9, during a Week 1 matchup.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Texans 17.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5), 8:15 p.m.

The 49ers appear to be taking an easier path to the NFC Championship Game with Wild Card losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, who nearly won the Super Bowl last winter.

But are they?

The Packers, who outgunned the high-octane Cowboys, 48-32, in a Wild Card upset, will need another nearly strong outing by Jordan Love, who became the first QB to record a near-perfect passer rating (157.2) during his playoff debut.

The last time the 49ers earned a Super Bowl trophy, QB Steve Young lifted hoisted it in 1995.

Will Brock Purdy be next?

If he does, the 49ers’ ground game will probably be the difference.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who compiled 1,459 yards, earned the NFL rushing title by 292 yards over Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. The Packers’ defense, meanwhile, yielded 128.3 rushing yards per game, which ranked 28th during the regular season.

Prediction: 49ers 38, Packers 27.

Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-6.5), 3 p.m.

In 2021, Lions general manager Brad Holmes, coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff arrived in Detroit, sparking a new era. Even if it took a bit for the spark to ignite.

Cleaning up a roster mess left behind by the previous regime, the new-look Lions started slowly, going 0-10-1 before finishing 3-13-1. Despite a “Hard Knocks” marketing bump, the team’s results remained sluggish to begin 2022, dropping all but one of their opening seven outings. By midseason, however, the turnaround started as they finished 8-2.

This season, the NFC North-champion Lions tied a franchise record with 12 regular-season wins and edged the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, for their first playoff win since January 1992.

The Buccaneers, who rebounded from a midseason slump that saw them lose six of seven games, took advantage of porous tackling by the Philadelphia Eagles, securing Sunday’s 32-9 victory.

Led by Goff’s 353 passing yards and two TDs, the Lions topped the host Bucs, 20-6, during a Week 6 meeting.

Prediction: Lions 27, Buccaneers 13.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2.5), 6:30 p.m.

The divisional round concludes with an elite QB matchup, Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.

Mahomes handled the chilly weather and willed the Chiefs to a 26-7 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins, whose high-powered offense was snowed under.

Allen led the quick-starting Bills to a 21-0, first-half lead and eventually held off the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17. The game’s highlight? Allen’s 52-yard scoring scamper. What will Allen pull off this weekend?

Cold weather shouldn’t play a big factor for either team in the prime-time matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27.

NFL Super Bowl LVIII Championship Odds

Here are the updated odds for which NFL Divisional Round team will emerge as Super Bowl LVIII champion, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Super Bowl LVIII Championship Odds Play San Francisco 49ers +175 Baltimore Ravens +280 Buffalo Bills +450 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Detroit Lions +950 Green Bay Packers +2800 Houston Texans +3300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300

*-Odds Through Tuesday