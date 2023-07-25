NFL training camps are officially underway as the 2023 NFL season rapidly approaches. Numerous talented rookies on the offensive side of the ball will make an immediate impact. Which rookie will stand above the rest? Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds

Bijan Robinson’s footwork is TOO sharp 😳 The Falcons reportedly plan to use Robinson at “multiple positions” within the offense. Tyler Allgeier (Falcons RB) even said he’s already “learning from” Robinson on how to be an all-around back. One NFL scout said he believes… pic.twitter.com/QHm4INHBd5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 14, 2023

Which rookie is favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+275) as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. The first-round draft pick enters an Atlanta offense that averaged the third-most rushing yards per game (159.9) in head coach Arthur Smith’s second season.

A trio of first-round quarterbacks — Carolina’s Bryce Young (+400), Indianapolis’s Anthony Richardson (+550), and Houston’s CJ Stroud (+900) — occupy the next three spots on the list. Young and Stroud are projected to start Week 1, but it remains unclear if Richardson will get the nod to open the season.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+900), Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1200), and Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (+1600) should be in contention for the top rookie in 2023.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Play Bijan Robinson +275 Bryce Young +400 Anthony Richardson +550 CJ Stroud +900 Jahmyr Gibbs +900 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1200 Jordan Addison +1600 Quentin Johnson +1600 Will Levis +2500 Zay Flowers +2500 Devon Achane +2800 Roschon Johnson +3300 Rashee Rice +3300 Zach Charbonnet +4000 Dalton Kincaid +4000 Jonathan Mingo +4000 Hendon Hooker +5000 Jalin Hyatt +5000 Tyjae Spears +5000 Tank Bigsby +5000 Michael Mayer +5000 Cedric Tillman +5000 Josh Downs +6600 Sam LaPorta +6600 Marvin Mims +6600 Jayden Reed +6600 Darnell Washington +10000 Luke Musgrave +10000 Brenton Strange +10000 Luke Schoonmaker +10000 Tank Dell +10000 Michael Wilson +10000 Tre Tucker +10000

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions And Expert Picks

The last four winners have been a quarterback or wide receiver, which makes sense as the league becomes more pass-heavy. However, Atlanta’s Robinson is too good to pass up despite being the overall favorite.

Bijan Robinson (+275)

Robinson is walking into an Atlanta organization with questions at quarterback. Desmond Ridder is slated to start, with Taylor Heinicke projected to be the backup. However, Ridder struggled in four games last season, while Heinicke is a better story than quarterback.

What does this mean? Atlanta is going to run the ball a lot. Even though Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson could dip into his touches, Robinson should see plenty of volume at running back. Robinson has a knack for finding the endzone (18 rushing touchdowns at Texas in 2022). In a run-first system, Robinson should not only win offensive rookie of the year, but the first-year pro should finish top-10 statistically at the running back position.

Quentin Johnson (+1600)

Quentin Johnson could not have picked a better place to start his career. Johnson steps into a Chargers’ offense that averaged the third-most passing yards per game with 269.6. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should continue to ascend to one of the best at the position.

Johnson joins a receiving corps that features Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. However, Williams and Allen have shown an inability to stay healthy, meaning Johnson should get plenty of looks in this system. If Johnson can stay on the field, he could emerge as Herbert’s favorite target by the end of the season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023