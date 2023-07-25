NFL training camps are officially underway as the 2023 NFL season rapidly approaches. Numerous talented rookies on the offensive side of the ball will make an immediate impact. Which rookie will stand above the rest? Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds
Which rookie is favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+275) as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. The first-round draft pick enters an Atlanta offense that averaged the third-most rushing yards per game (159.9) in head coach Arthur Smith’s second season.
A trio of first-round quarterbacks — Carolina’s Bryce Young (+400), Indianapolis’s Anthony Richardson (+550), and Houston’s CJ Stroud (+900) — occupy the next three spots on the list. Young and Stroud are projected to start Week 1, but it remains unclear if Richardson will get the nod to open the season.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+900), Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1200), and Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (+1600) should be in contention for the top rookie in 2023.
View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.
|2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Odds
|Play
|Bijan Robinson
|+275
|Bryce Young
|+400
|Anthony Richardson
|+550
|CJ Stroud
|+900
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+900
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+1200
|Jordan Addison
|+1600
|Quentin Johnson
|+1600
|Will Levis
|+2500
|Zay Flowers
|+2500
|Devon Achane
|+2800
|Roschon Johnson
|+3300
|Rashee Rice
|+3300
|Zach Charbonnet
|+4000
|Dalton Kincaid
|+4000
|Jonathan Mingo
|+4000
|Hendon Hooker
|+5000
|Jalin Hyatt
|+5000
|Tyjae Spears
|+5000
|Tank Bigsby
|+5000
|Michael Mayer
|+5000
|Cedric Tillman
|+5000
|Josh Downs
|+6600
|Sam LaPorta
|+6600
|Marvin Mims
|+6600
|Jayden Reed
|+6600
|Darnell Washington
|+10000
|Luke Musgrave
|+10000
|Brenton Strange
|+10000
|Luke Schoonmaker
|+10000
|Tank Dell
|+10000
|Michael Wilson
|+10000
|Tre Tucker
|+10000
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions And Expert Picks
The last four winners have been a quarterback or wide receiver, which makes sense as the league becomes more pass-heavy. However, Atlanta’s Robinson is too good to pass up despite being the overall favorite.
Bijan Robinson (+275)
Robinson is walking into an Atlanta organization with questions at quarterback. Desmond Ridder is slated to start, with Taylor Heinicke projected to be the backup. However, Ridder struggled in four games last season, while Heinicke is a better story than quarterback.
What does this mean? Atlanta is going to run the ball a lot. Even though Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson could dip into his touches, Robinson should see plenty of volume at running back. Robinson has a knack for finding the endzone (18 rushing touchdowns at Texas in 2022). In a run-first system, Robinson should not only win offensive rookie of the year, but the first-year pro should finish top-10 statistically at the running back position.
Quentin Johnson (+1600)
Quentin Johnson could not have picked a better place to start his career. Johnson steps into a Chargers’ offense that averaged the third-most passing yards per game with 269.6. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should continue to ascend to one of the best at the position.
Johnson joins a receiving corps that features Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. However, Williams and Allen have shown an inability to stay healthy, meaning Johnson should get plenty of looks in this system. If Johnson can stay on the field, he could emerge as Herbert’s favorite target by the end of the season.
