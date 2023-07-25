NFL News and Rumors

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Expert Picks

Dan Girolamo
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during a drill

NFL training camps are officially underway as the 2023 NFL season rapidly approaches. Numerous talented rookies on the offensive side of the ball will make an immediate impact. Which rookie will stand above the rest? Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds

Which rookie is favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+275) as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. The first-round draft pick enters an Atlanta offense that averaged the third-most rushing yards per game (159.9) in head coach Arthur Smith’s second season.

A trio of first-round quarterbacks — Carolina’s Bryce Young (+400), Indianapolis’s Anthony Richardson (+550), and Houston’s CJ Stroud (+900) — occupy the next three spots on the list. Young and Stroud are projected to start Week 1, but it remains unclear if Richardson will get the nod to open the season.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+900), Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1200), and Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (+1600) should be in contention for the top rookie in 2023.

2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Play
Bijan Robinson +275 BetOnline logo
Bryce Young +400 BetOnline logo
Anthony Richardson +550 BetOnline logo
CJ Stroud +900 BetOnline logo
Jahmyr Gibbs +900 BetOnline logo
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1200 BetOnline logo
Jordan Addison +1600 BetOnline logo
Quentin Johnson +1600 BetOnline logo
Will Levis +2500 BetOnline logo
Zay Flowers +2500 BetOnline logo
Devon Achane +2800 BetOnline logo
Roschon Johnson +3300 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice +3300 BetOnline logo
Zach Charbonnet +4000 BetOnline logo
Dalton Kincaid +4000 BetOnline logo
Jonathan Mingo +4000 BetOnline logo
Hendon Hooker +5000 BetOnline logo
Jalin Hyatt +5000 BetOnline logo
Tyjae Spears +5000 BetOnline logo
Tank Bigsby +5000 BetOnline logo
Michael Mayer +5000 BetOnline logo
Cedric Tillman +5000 BetOnline logo
Josh Downs +6600 BetOnline logo
Sam LaPorta +6600 BetOnline logo
Marvin Mims +6600 BetOnline logo
Jayden Reed +6600 BetOnline logo
Darnell Washington +10000 BetOnline logo
Luke Musgrave +10000 BetOnline logo
Brenton Strange +10000 BetOnline logo
Luke Schoonmaker +10000 BetOnline logo
Tank Dell +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael Wilson +10000 BetOnline logo
Tre Tucker +10000 BetOnline logo

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions And Expert Picks

The last four winners have been a quarterback or wide receiver, which makes sense as the league becomes more pass-heavy. However, Atlanta’s Robinson is too good to pass up despite being the overall favorite.

Bijan Robinson (+275)

Robinson is walking into an Atlanta organization with questions at quarterback. Desmond Ridder is slated to start, with Taylor Heinicke projected to be the backup. However, Ridder struggled in four games last season, while Heinicke is a better story than quarterback.

What does this mean? Atlanta is going to run the ball a lot. Even though Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson could dip into his touches, Robinson should see plenty of volume at running back. Robinson has a knack for finding the endzone (18 rushing touchdowns at Texas in 2022). In a run-first system, Robinson should not only win offensive rookie of the year, but the first-year pro should finish top-10 statistically at the running back position.

Quentin Johnson (+1600)

Quentin Johnson could not have picked a better place to start his career. Johnson steps into a Chargers’ offense that averaged the third-most passing yards per game with 269.6. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should continue to ascend to one of the best at the position.

Johnson joins a receiving corps that features Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. However, Williams and Allen have shown an inability to stay healthy, meaning Johnson should get plenty of looks in this system. If Johnson can stay on the field, he could emerge as Herbert’s favorite target by the end of the season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
