The Sports Daily

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: The Best Newcomers After Week 5

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
3 min read
Rookie
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Week 6 is just around the corner, but the NFL season has already given us some of the most explosive rookie performances in recent memory, and the youth have been taking the league by storm fresh out of college.

With that in mind, we are taking a look at who among the current pool of offensive rookies has impressed the most, as well as taking a look at the current odds for the end-of-season award in NFL betting.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

 

Player Moneyline Bookmaker
Dameon Pierce +400 BetOnline logo
 Breece Hall +500 BetOnline logo
 Chris Olave +550 BetOnline logo
 Drake London +800 BetOnline logo
 George Pickens +900 BetOnline logo
 Garrett Wilson +1000 BetOnline logo
 Romeo Doubs +1000 BetOnline logo
Kenneth Walker III +1200 BetOnline logo
 Kenny Pickett +1400 BetOnline logo

 

Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce leads the way in the current market on BetOnline, which is all the more impressive given the Florida product was the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

His performances certainly warrant his position at the summit – Pierce leads the rookies with 412 rushing yards and has three touchdowns to his name already. In a Texans side that has been somewhat underwhelming after going 1-3-1 so far, the 22-year-old has been one of their more consistent performers,  breaking through tackles with ease and showing maturity beyond his years.

Elsewhere, Breece Hall looks to be fantastic value at +500 given he is a shoe-in for the overall Rookie of the Year award. The Iowa State second round pick has quickly taken on a leading role for the Jets and they are seemingly happy to continue to lean on the 21-year-old in their rushing-heavy offence.

Incredibly, he racked up 197 total yards to sweep aside the Dolphins in an emphatic 40-17 victory in Week 5, while he has 275 overall rushing yards, two TDs, 213 receiving yards and one TD catch so far for New York.

Further down the list, Hall’s +1000 teammate Garret Wilson has also impressed since being selected as the 10th overall pick out of Ohio. The wide receiver has some serious firepower behind him with signal callers Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson combining for a perfect blend of experience and youth.

With 20 catches, 282 receiving yards and two TD’s so far, Wilson’s trajectory can only go in one direction given his breathtaking speed and power, while a blossoming partnership with Zach Wilson is likely to keep the numbers ticking over.

And finally, we arrive at the biggest value pick, but certainly one that has credibility when you look at the meteoritic rise of Kenny Pickett. While +1400 is a huge price, there are several factors which could lead to a left-field charge from Pickett, who has taken over as the Steelers first-choice quarterback, usurping Mitch Trubisky.

First of all, he is a quarterback, the only one listed on our table above, which lands him in good stead to keep racking up the star numbers. As has become customary with the MVP award after the last eight recipients have played QB, the position lends itself to receiving more of the plaudits given the creative role they play in racking up points.

While Pittsburgh are having a fairly disastrous start losing four of their opening five games, they seem to be relying heavily on his output, and with good reason. A 300-yard debut, as well as scoring two touchdowns on his first three drives is a solid start in a team lacking in offensive prowess.

Topics  
Jets News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers Texans The Sports Daily
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To The Sports Daily

The Sports Daily
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Faces a Battle With Officials in Order to Compete at the Australian Open

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  20h
The Sports Daily
NFL
5 of the NFL’s Most Controversial On-Field Decisions: Tom Brady ‘Roughing the Passer’ Call Sneaks In
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 10 2022
The Sports Daily
Benn
Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr ‘Prohibited’ From Taking Place Following Failed Drug Test
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 9 2022
The Sports Daily
Thiem
Dominic Thiem Hails Tennis’ ‘Game-Changing’ Trio as New Era Beckons
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2022
The Sports Daily
Kygrios
Nick Kygrios’ Lawyer Tells Court His Client Will Seek Case Dismissal on Mental Health Grounds
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 5 2022
The Sports Daily
Judge
WATCH: Comical Moment Fan Capsizes Over Railings Attempting to Catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 5 2022
The Sports Daily
Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out of Astana Open, Bringing an End to 62-game Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 4 2022
More News
Arrow to top