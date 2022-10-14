NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On AZ Sports Betting Sites

Week 6 of the NFL should cook up some excellent action. Those betting from Arizona have found themselves the best guide to place NFL Player Prop Bets. Here, we list some of the best Arizona sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that can be used to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

Sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to be eligible for upto $1000 in free bets to use on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our NFL player prop picks

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our NFL player prop picks.

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Arizona



Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes is a star but he’s taken his game to new levels based on the start he’s made to this season. Mahomes was kept quiet for large parts in the game against the Raiders but turned up just when they needed him to. It’s just a matter of time before he gets the Chiefs’ all-time rushing yards record. He is currently averaging 3 passing TDs per game this season, which is the highest in the NFL.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Despite averaging just 261 yard per game this season, Geno Smith looks like he’s playing just the right team in the Cardinals to go past his average. He’s also topped the chart for passer rating (113.2), along with 75% accuracy rate. He has been consistent all season and this seems like a safe bet under the circumstances.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Arizona?

Anyone in Arizona can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Arizona or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Arizona, visit our Arizona gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Arizona or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best AZ Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Arizona mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona





By using the promo code INSIDERS, you can claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus and get free bets of up to $1000 in Arizona that can be used on our player prop picks for the week.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona



Don’t forget Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which presents itself as three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each as you make them. This will give you space to test out various betting strategies.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona



Use Bovada to sign up, make a deposit and use the promo code INSIDERS. You will get a 75% bonus for our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona



In Week 6 of the NFL, you can get MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus that can be used on our NFL player prop picks in Arizona.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona



Be on the lookout for the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game. This can be a big boost when used for NFL Week 6 and the weeks after.

BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Arizona

A $500 bonus through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus is ideal for Week 6, and can be used to bet on our player prop picks.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions