NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On CA Sports Betting Sites

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Another great week of NFL action is set to commence. Those betting from California have found themselves the best guide to place NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 6. Here are some of the best California > sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that can be used to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On California Sports Betting Sites

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In California

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes seems to be reaching new heights this season. He has averaged 3 passing TDs per game this season, more than anyone else. The Raiders did everything within their means to slow him down but he still inspired a turnaround last week. He’s in the form of his life at the moment.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith has averaged 261 yard per game this season but has also got the highest passer rating (113.2) with 75% accuracy. We expect him to go above his average against a Cardinals side that shouldn’t pose enough of a threat.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In California?

Anyone in California can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in California or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in California, visit our California gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in California or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for California mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

