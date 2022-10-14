NFL Week 6 is already here and bettors from Colorado have found themselves the best place for NFL Player Prop Bets. Here’s an excellent list of Colorado > sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that you can use to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

Sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to be eligible for upto $1000 in free bets to use on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Colorado Sports Betting Sites

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our NFL player prop picks

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our NFL player prop picks.

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Colorado



Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

There’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes is looking unstoppable again. His average of 3 passing TDs per game this season is best in the league. He was crucial in the turnaround against the Raiders last week despite starting a little slowly. He can’t be kept quiet for long.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith’s average of 261 passing yards per game this season doesn’t scream spectacular but when you add his passer rating (113.2) and accuracy of 75%, it shows just how consistent he’s been so far. We expect him to go above his average against the Cardinals.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Colorado?

Anyone in Colorado can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Colorado or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Colorado, visit our Colorado gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Colorado or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Colorado mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado





By using the promo code INSIDERS, claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus and get free bets of up to $1000 in Colorado that can be used on our player prop picks for the week.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Colorado Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado



You should look up Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which goes on to become one of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each. It’s perfect for attempting many betting strategies.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado



Sign up on Bovada, follow that up by making a deposit, and use the the promo code INSIDERS. You will be offered a 75% bonus for our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado



Week 6 of the NFL offers MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus that is ideal for our NFL player prop picks in Colorado.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado



Use $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game. It’ll be a great boost when used for NFL Week 6 and the weeks after.

BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Colorado

A bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus is a bettor’s dream for Week 6. It can also be used to bet on our player prop picks.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions