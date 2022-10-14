NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On FL Sports Betting Sites

NFL News and Rumors

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6

nikhilkalro
Week 6 of the NFL should see another round of great games and this is a great place to learn how to wager on NFL Player Prop Bets in Florida.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Florida Sports Betting Sites

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes will go down as one of the best in NFL history if he continues playing like this. His average of 3 passing TDs per game this season is better than what any other quarterback has managed so far this season. He was excellent towards the end of the Raiders game last week and we expect him to continue from there.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith’s 261 passing yards per game average this season would suggest that he won’t get over 262 but when you add his passer rating (113.2) and accuracy of 75%, there’s every chance he’ll go much higher against an ordinary Cardinals side.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Florida, visit our Florida gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Florida or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Florida mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
