NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On FL Sports Betting Sites

Week 6 of the NFL should see another round of great games and this is a great place to learn how to wager on NFL Player Prop Bets in Florida. You’ll now be directed to a list of Florida > sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that you can use to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

Sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to be eligible for upto $1000 in free bets to use on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Florida Sports Betting Sites

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our NFL player prop picks

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our NFL player prop picks.

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Florida



Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes will go down as one of the best in NFL history if he continues playing like this. His average of 3 passing TDs per game this season is better than what any other quarterback has managed so far this season. He was excellent towards the end of the Raiders game last week and we expect him to continue from there.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith’s 261 passing yards per game average this season would suggest that he won’t get over 262 but when you add his passer rating (113.2) and accuracy of 75%, there’s every chance he’ll go much higher against an ordinary Cardinals side.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Florida, visit our Florida gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Florida or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Florida mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida





If you use the promo code INSIDERS, you can claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus and be on the end of free bets of up to $1000 in Florida that can be used on our player prop picks for the week.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida



Don’t forget to look up Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which goes on to become one of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each. It’s ideal for attempting many betting strategies.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida



After siging up on Bovada, make a deposit, and use the the INSIDERS promo code and be on the end of a 75% bonus offer for our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida



NFL Week will offer MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus that is just what you want for our NFL player prop picks in Florida.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida



Do look up the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game. It’s just what you’re looking for during NFL Week 6 and the weeks after.

BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Florida

A bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus is a everything you want as a bettor for Week 6. Use it to bet on our player prop picks as well.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions