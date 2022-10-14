NFL News and Rumors

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On NC Sports Betting Sites

varun
NFL: AFC Championship Game-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
There has been no shortage of top class performances in the NFL so far, and we anticipate some more in Week 6. We’ve put together out NFL player props for the week and if you’re betting from North Carolina, which is the only guide you’ll need on how to place NFL Player Prop Bets. Make sure to look at our list of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, who are running promos and welcome bonus packages.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In North Carolina

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of breaking the all-time rushing yards record for the Chiefs, but closer to home, he’s also currently leading the pack in the NFL for passing TDs. With an average of 3 passing TDs per game, Mahomes has been the central figure of the Chiefs’ offense and we won’t be surprised if he can pull off much more than the average this week.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Smith has been one of the bright sparks in the season so far, and not just for his team. He leads the passer rating charts – ahead of Mahomes – and although he’ll be playing for the underdogs when Seahawks take on the Cardinals, we think he could run things for them once more. He currently averages 261 passing yards per game this season and we’re backing him to breach that mark this week.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In North Carolina?

Anyone in North Carolina can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in North Carolina or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in North Carolina, visit our North Carolina gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in North Carolina or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best NC Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for North Carolina mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

This is one of our favorite betting destinations, and that’s because of BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus that could get you free bets of upto $1000 to use on the NFL. Just make sure to use our promo code INSIDERS in North Carolina and you’ll be set.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

We’re also fans of Everygame’s bonus offer of $750, which is split into three $250 deposits that come in the form of a 100% deposit match. You can use this split on each of our player prop picks this week.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

On Bovada, you can sign up and make a deposit using the promo code INSIDERS to get a 75% bonus of upto $750 that can come in very handy when used on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

Another top option is MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus which will be credited instantly and can be used on player prop picks for Week 6.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

One of the biggest bonuses on the market comes in the form of BetUS’s $2500 deposit bonus, a very handy chunk of free bets that you can use to great effect on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In North Carolina

XBet SportsbookYou could also latch onto XBet’s bonus offer that will match your first deposit 100%, up to a maximum of $500. It could be a nice place to start on our Week 6 player prop picks.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
NFL News and Rumors
Varun is a web journalist specializing in soccer, cricket, and American sports.
