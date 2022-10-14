NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On NV Sports Betting Sites

It’s time for another week of the NFL, and we’re certain that some of the best athletes in the world will set the stage alight once again. If you’re betting from Nevada, we’ve put together a list of player prop picks to use on Week 6, along with a guide on how to place NFL Player Prop Bets. We’ve also made a list some of the best Nevada sports betting sites and all the promos and bonus packages they are running that can get you free bets on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.



How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Mahomes is averaging 3 passing TDs per game after five games this season, and we’re not betting against him not hitting similar numbers in this game. He has arguably been the best offensive player this season, and was certainly in the thick of things during the Chiefs’ memorable comeback win in Week 5 – despite being tied up in the first half. We don’t see similar challenges coming his way this week.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Smith is currently averaging 261 yards per game this season, which is a shy under the passing yardage prop we’re backing. We think he is still on the ascent and hasn’t hit anywhere close to his peak form, and we’re backing him to find it in Week 6. He is currently the man with the best passer rating (113.2) in the league and is making his passes with a solid accuracy of 75%. Expect a neat, dominant game from hi again.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Nevada?

Anyone in Nevada can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Nevada or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Nevada, visit our Nevada gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Nevada or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

