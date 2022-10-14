NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites

NFL Week 6 is just around the corner, so here’s the perfect place to learn how to wager on NFL Player Prop Bets in Ohio. This is a list of Ohio > sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that you can use to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

Sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to be eligible for upto $1000 in free bets to use on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our NFL player prop picks

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our NFL player prop picks.

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Ohio



Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes is in the form of his life and despite taking a while to show his class against the Raiders last week, he was crucial to their turnaround. His average of 3 passing TDs per game this season is topping the charts and there’s no stopping him in this kind of form.

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith has averaged 261 passing yards per game this season but we think he will manage the over in this pick because he has a passer rating of 113.2 and accuracy of 75%. He’s also playing a Cardinal side who aren’t the most threatening.

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Ohio?

Anyone in Ohio can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Ohio or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Ohio, visit our Ohio gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Ohio or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Ohio mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio





By using the promo codeINSIDERS, you can claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus and reveive free bets with a cap of $1000 in Ohio that you can use on our player prop picks for the week.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio



Have a look at Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which goes on to become one of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each. It’s just the place for attempting various betting strategies.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio



Once you sign up on Bovada, make a deposit, and use the the promo code INSIDERS to recieve a 75% bonus offer for our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio



This Week of the NFL will offer MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus which is -erfect for our NFL player prop picks in Ohio.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio



Don’t forget to get the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game. BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

A bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus is up for grabs on Week 6 of the NFL. You can use it to bet on our player prop picks as well.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions