NFL News and Rumors

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites

Author image
nikhilkalro
6 min read
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

NFL Week 6 is just around the corner, so here’s the perfect place to learn how to wager on NFL Player Prop Bets in Ohio. This is a list of Ohio > sports betting sites, that are running promos and welcome bonus packages that you can use to get started on our NFL player prop picks for Week 6.

Sign up and make your first deposit on BetOnline to be eligible for upto $1000 in free bets to use on our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On Ohio Sports Betting Sites

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our NFL player prop picks

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our NFL player prop picks.

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Ohio

$1000 Welcome Offer
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Best NFL Week 6 Player Props Picks

Back our Player Prop Picks with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ +170 with BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes is in the form of his life and despite taking a while to show his class against the Raiders last week, he was crucial to their turnaround. His average of 3 passing TDs per game this season is topping the charts and there’s no stopping him in this kind of form.

Back Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs @ -175 with BetOnline

NFL Week 6 Player Props Pick 2: Geno Smith total passing yards over 262.5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Geno Smith has averaged 261 passing yards per game this season but we think he will manage the over in this pick because he has a passer rating of 113.2 and accuracy of 75%. He’s also playing a Cardinal side who aren’t the most threatening.

Back Smith over 262.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

 

Can I Bet On NFL Week 6 Player Props In Ohio?

Anyone in Ohio can bet on NFL player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Ohio or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Ohio, visit our Ohio gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Ohio or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best CA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 6 Player Props Reviewed

Use our picks for NFL Week 6 player props on the sports betting sites for Ohio mentioned below. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the your NFL payer props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites
By using the promo codeINSIDERS, you can claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus and reveive free bets with a cap of $1000 in Ohio that you can use on our player prop picks for the week.

BetOnline NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Everygame NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites
Have a look at Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which goes on to become one of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each. It’s just the place for attempting various betting strategies.

Everygame NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

3. Bovada NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites
Once you sign up on Bovada, make a deposit, and use the the promo code INSIDERS to recieve a 75% bonus offer for our NFL Week 6 player prop picks.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NFL Free Bet

4. MyBookie NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites
This Week of the NFL will offer MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus which is -erfect for our NFL player prop picks in Ohio.

MyBookie NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

5. BetUS NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On OH Sports Betting Sites
Don’t forget to get the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game. BetUS NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

6. XBet NFL Week 6 Player Props Betting Promo In Ohio

XBet SportsbookA bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus is up for grabs on Week 6 of the NFL. You can use it to bet on our player prop picks as well.

XBet NFL Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens v New York Jets

NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On WY Sports Betting Sites

Author image deeksha  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
How To Bet on Patrick Mahomes Player Props During The AFC Championship Game
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image deeksha  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On NV Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  54s
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on Patrick Mahomes Player Props During the AFC Championship Game
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On TN Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  47s
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On NJ Sports Betting Sites
Author image varun  •  39s
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Player Prop Picks For Week 6 | How To Place NFL Player Prop Bets On PA Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  32s
More News
Arrow to top