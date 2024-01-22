Only four teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the NFL Conference Championships.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championships
Four QBs remain.
Rank them 1-4. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Hse1yToDq6
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
Conference Championship Weekend begins on Sunday afternoon with the AFC, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
This marks the seventh conference championship game between starting quarterbacks with at least one MVP entering the game and the first time since Tom Brady played Aaron Rodgers in 2020 (via ESPN Stats and Info).
The second game belongs to the NFC as the Detroit Lions head into Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are the only NFC team to have never made the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championship Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
For a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DZ4QM6QASk
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+154
|-174
|Point Spread
|+3 (+103)
|-3 (-123)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+257
|-307
|Point Spread
|+7 (-118)
|-7 (-102)
|Total Points
|Over 51 (-110)
|Under 51 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.