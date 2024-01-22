Only four teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the NFL Conference Championships.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championships

Conference Championship Weekend begins on Sunday afternoon with the AFC, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

This marks the seventh conference championship game between starting quarterbacks with at least one MVP entering the game and the first time since Tom Brady played Aaron Rodgers in 2020 (via ESPN Stats and Info).

The second game belongs to the NFC as the Detroit Lions head into Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are the only NFC team to have never made the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championship Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.