NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championship Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Only four teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the NFL Conference Championships.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championships

Conference Championship Weekend begins on Sunday afternoon with the AFC, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

This marks the seventh conference championship game between starting quarterbacks with at least one MVP entering the game and the first time since Tom Brady played Aaron Rodgers in 2020 (via ESPN Stats and Info).

The second game belongs to the NFC as the Detroit Lions head into Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are the only NFC team to have never made the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Conference Championship Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +154 -174 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (+103) -3 (-123) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +257 -307 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-118) -7 (-102) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-110) Under 51 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
