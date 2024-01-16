NFL News and Rumors

NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens

The 2024 NFL Playoffs head to the second round this weekend. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the NFL Divisional Round.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Games to Watch

The NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday afternoon with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens welcoming the No. 4 Houston Texans to  M&T Bank Stadium. The night game features the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

Sunday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers flying North to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The final game of the Divisional Round pits Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs against Josh Allen and the No. 2 Buffalo Bills.

The winners of each game will advance to Conference Championship Weekend on Jan. 28.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline -147 +127 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-115) -9.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-105) Under 45 (-105) BetOnline logo

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +370 -470 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-113) -10 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50 (-105) Under 50 (-115) BetOnline logo

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 21, 3 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +230 -275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-105) -6 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +127 -147 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
