The 2024 NFL Playoffs head to the second round this weekend. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the NFL Divisional Round.
The Divisional Round slate is STACKED. 🔥 #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jVFmaEbOAJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
The NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday afternoon with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens welcoming the No. 4 Houston Texans to M&T Bank Stadium. The night game features the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.
Sunday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers flying North to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The final game of the Divisional Round pits Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs against Josh Allen and the No. 2 Buffalo Bills.
The winners of each game will advance to Conference Championship Weekend on Jan. 28.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Stafford to Goff after an incredible playoff game…
"Go win it all buddy." ❤️@NFLFilms | @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/hFtK3wRE1j
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|-147
|+127
|Point Spread
|+9.5 (-115)
|-9.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-105)
|Under 45 (-105)
No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+370
|-470
|Point Spread
|+10 (-113)
|-10 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 50 (-105)
|Under 50 (-115)
No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 21, 3 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-275
|Point Spread
|+6 (-105)
|-6 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+127
|-147
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.