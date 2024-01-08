The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Super Wild Card Weekend.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Games to Watch
Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday afternoon with the N0. 5 Cleveland Browns heading to Texas to play the No. 4 Houston Texans. The Saturday primetime game features the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 6 Miami Dolphins. This will be the NFL’s first-ever playoff game to air exclusively on Peacock.
Sunday features a tripleheader of games, starting with the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills. The late-afternoon game pits the No. 7 Green Bay Packers playing the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. The Sunday night game will see Matthew Stafford back in Detroit as the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams face the No. 3 Lions.
The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend features the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans – Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-147
|+27
|Point Spread
|-3 (+104)
|+3 (-124)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+162
|-182
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-105)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+370
|-460
|Point Spread
|+9.5 (-105)
|-9.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-115)
|-7.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 49.5 (-110)
|Under 49.5 (-110)
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+3 (-105)
|-3 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 51.5 (-110)
|Under 51.5 (-110)
No. 5 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-146
|+126
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-120)
|+2.5 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.