The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Super Wild Card Weekend.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Games to Watch

Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday afternoon with the N0. 5 Cleveland Browns heading to Texas to play the No. 4 Houston Texans. The Saturday primetime game features the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 6 Miami Dolphins. This will be the NFL’s first-ever playoff game to air exclusively on Peacock.

Sunday features a tripleheader of games, starting with the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills. The late-afternoon game pits the No. 7 Green Bay Packers playing the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. The Sunday night game will see Matthew Stafford back in Detroit as the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams face the No. 3 Lions.

The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend features the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The NFL sent out the final Wild Card Schedule: pic.twitter.com/qOdfG2wvrB — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 8, 2024

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans – Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 p.m. ET

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET

No. 5 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.