NFL News and Rumors

NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball

The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Games to Watch

Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday afternoon with the N0. 5 Cleveland Browns heading to Texas to play the No. 4 Houston Texans. The Saturday primetime game features the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 6 Miami Dolphins. This will be the NFL’s first-ever playoff game to air exclusively on Peacock.

Sunday features a tripleheader of games, starting with the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills. The late-afternoon game pits the No. 7 Green Bay Packers playing the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. The Sunday night game will see Matthew Stafford back in Detroit as the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams face the No. 3 Lions.

The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend features the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans – Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -147 +27 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (+104) +3 (-124) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +162 -182 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-105) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +370 -460 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-105) -9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-105) -3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

No. 5 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -146 +126 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-120) +2.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
240104133038-04-bill-belichick-career

NFL: Why The Patriots Need to Keep Bill Belichick As Head Coach, And Get Him A GM

Author image Colin Lynch  •  31min
NFL News and Rumors
Bob Myers Has Already Reached Out To Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Bob Myers Has Already Reached Out To Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers To Lead Washington Commanders HC Search
Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers To Lead Washington Commanders HC Search
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera
NFL Black Monday: Which Head Coaches Have Been Fired?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
derrick brown set for new record (1)
NFL Week 18: Snubbed By Pro Bowl, Carolina Panthers’ Derrick Brown Eyes DL Tackle Record Vs. Favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 7 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads out to warm-up before the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95
NFL Week 18 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 18 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top