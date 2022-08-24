NFL Pre-Season: Final Week Picks, Predictions and Odds

Every NFL fan up and down the country is itching for the new season to get underway in little under two weeks, but first we will get once last glimpse at each team in the final round of pre-season fixtures.

Read on below to find some The Sports Daily’s very own tips, picks and predictions for this week, as well as the latest odds.

NFL Week Three Picks

Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs @ +100 with BetOnline

We begin our picks with what we think looks to be a winning selection by backing the Chiefs to prevails against the Packers.

Green Bay’s attitude towards pre-season has been nothing short of lacklustre in recent seasons, and their 0-6-1 record over the past few years would indicate this. However, they did register their first win of the off-season over the Saints last time out, rectifying a defeat to the 49ers in their opener – Jordan Love, their backup QB, showed his worth completing 50% of his attempts for 113 yards.

However, their opponents this week the Chiefs stormed to a commanding victory having slumped to a narrow defeat against the Bears just under a fortnight ago. They swept aside the Commanders by 10 points, and star QB Patrick Mahomes, who will be attempting to give Packers’ MVP Aaron Rodgers a run for his money this year, threw two touchdowns both to Jody Fortson.

We think the Chiefs could snatch the win here given the Packers’ record in pre-season over the past few season, and the home side will relish being at the Arrowhead Stadium one last time before the season commences.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Steelers -4 @ -110 with BetOnline

The last time the Detroit Lions won an NFL regular-season game in the City of Bridges was in 1955 when Eisenhower was still in office.

Their away record leaves a lot to be desired, but Detroit’s 27-26 win last time out against the Indianapolis Colts was their first off-season victory since 2018. They’d gone 0-9 SU since a 33-30 win at Tampa four years ago, which also includes a loss against their opponents this week the Steelers.

Although the Steelers claimed an opening day win against the Seahawks, they scraped a week two victory last time out versus the Jaguars, prevailing 16-15.

We do expect them to have far too much quality for the Lions however, particularly in Kenny Pickett who has had an explosive pre-season thus far. He ran an impressive two-minute offence, pushing his side 63 yards for a touchdown in just 42 seconds.

Kenny Pickett this preseason: 🟡 19/22

🟡 171 yards

🟡 3 TDs

🟡 0 INTs

🟡 138.6 passer rating (📸 @steelers) pic.twitter.com/qjMED35fOw — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2022

San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans: 49ers -4 @ -105 with BetOnline

Finally, for our third pick, we are tipping the 49ers to round off their off-season preparations by going three for nothing.

Although both of these sides have enjoyed fruitful pre-seasons so far both going 2-0, the 49ers’ defence exemplified how formidable they can be after limiting the Minnesota Vikings to only seven points.

We also expect them to not have any qualms about covering the -4 spread given the last meeting between these two back in February saw the Texans slump to a crushing 23-7 defeat.