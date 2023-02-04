The NFL continues to revamp the format of its All-Star Game, the Pro Bowl.

Interest has declined and criticism has increased about it in recent years.

It is among the least successful of all professional sports All-Star events.

Thursday night in front of a national audience on ESPN, the Pro Bowl Challenges aired to a smaller audience than the league hoped would tune in.

Trevor Lawrence at the 2023 Pro Bowl NFL Skills Challenge 🎯 [📽️ NFL] pic.twitter.com/92dFGosesL — ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) February 3, 2023

This was just the beginning of two-day programming for the event that concludes on Sunday.

How Many Watched?

According to ShowBuzz Daily, 1.063 million viewers watched the ESPN broadcast at 7:00 PM EST.

TNT’s airing of the Memphis Grizzlies versus Cleveland Cavaliers game at 7:45 PM EST attracted more viewers with a total of 1.165 million.

The Pro Bowl coverage narrowly beat out the late-night TNT game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks which averaged 1.031 million viewers.

Next Up Are The Flag Football Games on Sunday

Here’s what the reimagined Pro Bowl Games will look like next week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring 7-on-7 flag football games and skills competitions such as best catch, gridiron gauntlet, kick tac toe and move the chains: pic.twitter.com/tXKmt79umJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

Perhaps the new 7-on-7 flag football games airing on Sunday at 3:00 PM EST will help the cause and increase viewership.

Another theory is that viewers are maybe not thinking about the Pro Bowl on Thursday night with the Super Bowl 10 days away.

Enlisting celebrity coaches and popular ESPN personalities Peyton and Eli Manning did not even bring in more viewers on Thursday night.

What Can The NFL Do?

If Sunday’s ratings are not good, what can the NFL do?

Many have suggested prior to this year that the NFL should scrap the whole thing.

Players can be voted to the Pro Bowl, but it would be just a title.

There are other individual awards like this, including the first-team and second-team All-Pro teams.

The reality is that the football season is very long and physical.

Training camp started seven months ago in July.

Both players and fans need a break from the game, especially in the bye week leading up to the Super Bowl.

For example, Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not come to the Pro Bowl but elected to golf at the AT&T Pro-Am tournament.

Though the NFL can be commended for trying to fix this event, it would be okay for many if 2023 was the last time it occurred.