NFL Quarterbacks Are Throwing Fewer Interceptions Than Ever Before

The most important job for NFL Quarterbacks is to not turn the ball over.

Teams that lose the turnover battle in a game, lose a lot more often than win.

It is very difficult to overcome losing the turnover battle.

Quarterbacks are on pace to throw the fewest interceptions in NFL history.

Below, we will break down NFL Quarterbacks on pace to throw the fewest interceptions in history and some other key trends.

NFL Teams Are Averaging Fewest Pass Attempts Per Game Since 2009

NFL teams are averaging the fewest pass attempts per game since 2009.

However, the completion percentage and quarterback rating are both the fourth-highest in history in 2022.

It’s an analytics-driven league and teams are throwing shorter passes which is why the completion percentage and quarterback rating are both high.

Passing Yards Per Game Reach Lowest Average Since 2010

With pass attempts being the lowest since 2009, passing yards per game is at the lowest since 2010.

Quarterbacks are choosing to get the ball out quicker.

Wide receivers are running shorter routes, so the QB does not hold on to the ball long.

Receivers have seen a dip in production.

Receiving yards per game is the lowest since 2009.

Passing numbers are down this season with defenses focusing more on stopping the pass and teams choosing to throw shorter passes.

Yards Per Completion Tied For Lowest Mark Ever (2021)

Yards per completion is tied for the lowest in NFL history.

The 2021 season is tied with this season for the lowest yards per completion in NFL history. The 2020 season is the second-lowest yards per completion in history.

Defenses are taking away the deep ball and quarterbacks are throwing shorter passes.

Passing and receiving numbers are down across the board this season.

Teams are running shorter routes and quarterbacks are throwing shorter passes.

With shorter passes being thrown, this has helped QB ratings and QB completion percentage.

The completion percentage and quarterback rating are both the fourth-highest in history in 2022.

Despite yards being down for QBs and wide receivers, QBs have been efficient this season.

INT% And INT Per Game On Pace For Lowest Mark Ever

Due to shorter passes being thrown, interception percentage and interceptions per game are on pace for the lowest mark in NFL history.

While passing yards per game reach the lowest average since 2010, and yards per completion is tied for the lowest mark ever, quarterbacks are not throwing interceptions.

The most difficult position a team can be in during a game is losing the turnover battle.

Teams are opting for shorter passes and fewer pass attempts instead of slinging the ball and throwing interceptions.

Recent trends indicate fewer interceptions will be thrown.

The top seven years for the fewest interceptions per game are from 2016-2022.

The top seven years for the fewest interception percentage are 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2015.

Interceptions will continue to be low with the way quarterbacks are playing.